'We're different and we're changing': Johnson hopes Clear Lake's latest loss is turning point

Head coach Heather Johnson never doubted that the Clear Lake volleyball team would win its first round regional matchup at Forest City on Monday night.

Even though the Lions hadn't won a set against the Indians since 2017. Even when her squad fell behind, 2-0, early.

She still believed her team would win.

"I'm normally very nervous. But I was not nervous at all," Johnson said. "I was super excited because I knew what they were going to bring."

The Lions dropped their first two sets to Forest City, 25-17 and 25-20, respectively. But Clear Lake never gave up, and ended up tying the match back up after set wins of 25-18 in set three and 25-23 in set four.

Even when the Indians took a three-point lead late in set five, Johnson still had belief her girls could come back again.

"I can't tell you what it is. They were just so confident and so was I," Johnson said. "Until that last point ended, I had no doubt that we could do it. We just fell a little bit short."

The Indians ended up taking the final set, 15-12, to end Clear Lake's season in the first round of regional play. It's the second straight year that Forest City has ended Clear Lake's season in the first round.

But Johnson says the impact of that game will be felt for years to come. In her second year leading the program, she hopes the fight her girls displayed will be a turning point for the program.

"Last year, we lost in three," Johnson said. "We're different and we're changing."

The Lions finished with 10 wins in 2020 and ended this season with 11 wins. Clear Lake is slowly, but surely improving.

Johnson says much of the program's growth has to do with the nine seniors that will graduate at the end of the school year.

"I just hope they take some of the life-lessons of volleyball into their lives," Johnson said. "Battling back in a match, shifting a season, those are lessons. It's bigger than tonight."

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

