'We all came back together': A look back at another successful Osage volleyball season

The Osage volleyball team has been a pillar of success for the better part of a decade now.

Since 2016, the Green Devils have qualified for the state tournament six straight times, won the Top of Iowa East conference outright six consecutive seasons and have compiled 158 wins over that time-span.

It means something to be apart of the Osage volleyball team.

"It's so fun to be apart of such a successful volleyball team," Osage senior Meredith Street said. "Great coaches, great teammates and great girls that want to get better in the offseason. It's awesome to be in a community that's so supportive."

After a Class 3A state championship in 2020, the Green Devils reloaded and followed it up with another appearance at Cedar Rapids – this time in the Class 2A field.

The No. 9-ranked, and No. 7-seeded, Green Devils picked up a shutout win over No. 2 Wilton in the first round of the quarterfinals, but couldn't pull off another upset victory over No. 3 Western Christian in the semifinals on Wednesday at Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

Way back at the beginning of the season, high school volleyball fans had questions about whether or not the team could even get back to the state tournament.

"The girls knew they had some odds to overcome," Osage head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "They heard the talk about losing those three first team all-staters and having to replace them. People always asked them, 'Who is going to replace those girls?' We just talked about reload and next girl in."

Reloading was exactly what Osage did this fall.

But the journey wasn't always pretty. The Green Devils (29-10) took their fair share of lumps this season.

Outside of the undefeated conference slate, Osage lost nine matches to ranked opponents or bigger schools. All of the losses were at weekend tournaments.

Those losses were used as learning moments and fuel to the fire, so that– come postseason – the Green Devils would be battle-tested and ready.

The Green Devils had no trouble in their first two postseason matches, shutting out South Winneshiek and Top of Iowa West champion Lake Mills.

Osage then won a comeback, 3-2 match over ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg in the regional championship – a team that the Green Devils lost to earlier in the season.

After the season finally came to a close on Wednesday, Osage players reflected on what sticks out about this season's team.

"The amazing team we have, the chemistry we have and all the laughs that we have in the locker room that nobody else sees," senior Claudia Aschenbrenner said. "Just the amazing times we've all had together that we've had at practice and games."

"Last year we were so close," Aschenbrenner continued. "This year, it's really good to see that we all came back together."

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

