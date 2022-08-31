Turk taking over setting responsibilities, complimented by war chest of hitters

Ella Turk was a right side hitter in her younger years. She stood at reasonable height, 5-foot-7, to be a pin hitter.

Like a lot of things in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic caused a lot of things to change. It just how happened to be one of those changes was to Turk's position.

Mason City needed a setter in emergency situations when Breanna Lowe, Sam Norcross or Shaye Theobald was injured or diagnosed with COVID-19, like most of the Riverhawks lineup for the postseason opener in 2020.

So Turk decided to become a setter.

"I was open to playing any position and it just grew from there," she said.

Fast forward to the 2022 season and now it is Turk running Mason City's 5-1 offense and doing it efficiently with 82 assists through six matches. She is already almost 60 away from her total last fall.

There's a better understanding of her as a setter plus developing the chemistry with her hitters.

"She knows exactly what to do in certain situations," middle hitter Sara Christensen said. "She improves every single day."

Turk wanted to make major strides in her game. When last year's setter Breanna Lowe battled an ankle injury for a good portion of the schedule, it was Turk that quarterbacked the offense.

She ended up starting 12 matches.

"It is crazy to look back at the chances it took to make this happen," Turk said. "There is a big difference between varsity and junior varsity. It is less nerve wracking the first time."

Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen knew that when Turk's time was coming, she wasn't to waste it. The senior had 27 assists in its 3-0 sweep against Des Moines East on Tuesday night.

It marked the first game back for the Riverhawks in their home gym and the first win in the new Iowa Alliance Conference.

"She literally set because we were out of setters," Klaahsen said. "We felt confident with her to take over. The position is in good shape."

Turk wasn't the only significant piece to Mason City's offensive puzzle returning to the fold. Middles Christensen and Chloe Callanan fortified that front and Ellie Kotta solidified one of the pins.

Alexis Hoeft, who led its hitters with eight kills versus the Scarlets, and Megan Tobin have also been outsides and have done well. Hoeft and Tobin are two of the top-three kill leaders so far.

"If you're going to swing, might as well swing hard," Turk said.

It is a deep collection of attackers and they aren't cheap in their shots, either. Hoeft unleashed a couple hard attacks and Tobin – mainly in the third set – fired in down the line kills.

And when Mason City's middle was established, Des Moines East struggled to get its defense in position.

"We're always going to want to, and need to, mix it up," Klaahsen said. "We're trying to speed up what we do on our offense and it starts with the middles."

With defensive specialists Kylie Trappe, Gwen Fiser and a high-level service player in Brandi Tilkes who can also play back row, the Riverhawks are experienced in a lot of levels.

They're also loose.

Even on a couple errors that were made, it was noticeable to see them laugh it off, shake it off and proceed to score the next point.

"We try to have as much fun as possible," Christensen said.

Glance at the new teams in the Iowa Alliance and volleyball is a sport most of the programs struggled in. All finished with below .500 overall records, but the highest total win total was Des Moines Roosevelt at 14 victories.

Mason City had 11 and is one of a handful of teams that won double digit contests last fall.

The Riverhawks are treating like they are a legit contender to win the first ever conference volleyball title.

"There shouldn't be anybody on our schedule, we feel like we can't beat," Klaahsen said. "It is like a new year. There's a really good vibe right now in our school and I think the new conference has something to do with it.

"Kids are really excited to see where the season goes."