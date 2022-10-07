Trifecta of Rockford volleyball seniors basking in success

Nine wins as freshmen, one win a year later as sophomores and four wins last season as juniors.

Even with all the struggles and one-sided losses, Camden Kuhlemeier and her two other senior teammates – McKinnley Hoffman and Loren Fierova – never once thought about not playing volleyball.

"I definitely love volleyball," Kuhlemeier said.

The game has loved her back.

Rockford is one win away from matching the total wins from the last three years and how fitting it could happen on senior night next week against Belmond-Klemme.

Hoffman, Kuhlemeier and Fierova all had sparks in the Warriors 26-24, 25-11, 25-16 sweep over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday night. Hoffman dished out 19 assists, Kuhlemeier tied for the team lead with eight kills and Fierova fired the final two aces to cap the victory.

"Those seniors have kind of meant everything to this team," Rockford head coach Makaela Hoffman said. "They could have quit two years ago, they could have quit last year. Those girls, this summer, they were in the weight room everyday. I'm really proud of them."

For a program that has as much as four freshmen in all of the rotations, Coach Hoffman has relied on those three seniors to help navigate the entirety of the season.

It was instant.

"Probably even more so this summer before day one started," Coach Hoffman said. "The thing about this group is that no one cares who does what. They are excited for them because they know it is a team win."

Kuhlemeier admitted the freshman were "scared" of the seniors when they first interacted. It wasn't a spooky type of scared, but more of nervous or anxious type.

There wasn't anything special the Warriors did to make the underclassmen feel welcomed.

"We're more encouraging, why not (be) together as friends?" Kuhlemeier said. "Working as team, it is one of those things. We're just trying to help each other so we can work better in the future."

Rockford was dealt a late-season gauntlet with facing St. Ansgar and Class 3A No. 9 Osage in two of the final three Top of Iowa East games. It did not take a set against the Mitchell County programs.

Add in two losses against North Linn and Clayton Ridge at the end of the Nashua-Plainfield tournament and the Warriors were staring at a four-game skid and 2-7 over the last nine matches.

"We learned from every single night out," Coach Hoffman said. "When we watch film and we point things out, they took it to the next night. They're willing to learn, willing to work."

A close encounter with North Butler, in which Rockford pulled out a sweep with all sets finalized by at least six points. Coach Hoffman viewed that match and the Thursday sweep over GHV as two of the better matches it has played.

Kuhlemeier agreed.

"We worked (hard) in practice and it definitely showed," she said.

The biggest area of improvement over the two triumphs has been the blocking. Rockford had eight assisted blocks and Ava Koenigsfeld snared a solo block versus the Bearcats.

Against the Cardinals, it had six assisted blocks.

"We really have worked on blocking a lot, it is probably a weaker part of our game," Coach Hoffman said. "Our past serve game was nearly perfect."

Kuhlemeier has seen her role increase each year for Rockford. She was a key rotational hitter as a junior with 36 kills on 192 attack attempts. Now a starter, the outside hitter is second on the team with 101 kills.

McKinnley Hoffman has made it a habit of going to Kuhlemeier when the Warriors need a critical point.

"When you watch her swing, she's got some quick hands and she is just a ball of excitement," Coach Hoffman said. "She gets the job done."

The Warriors will find out postseason fate on Friday in Class 1A. They believe, whether at home or on the road in the first round, they can be a tough out.

"I'm glad we're here at this point," Kuhlemeier said. "There's going to be a win on our side."