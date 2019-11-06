{{featured_button_text}}

With the state volleyball tournament taking place next week in Cedar Rapids, the 2018 Iowa volleyball season is about to come to an end. On Wednesday, the Top of Iowa All-Conference teams were announced, with Lake Mills and Osage both taking home plenty of hardware. 

Top of Iowa All-Conference Teams

West

First Team

• Madison Meister, Senior, Bishop Garrigan

• Kathryn Noonan, Senior, Bishop Garrigan

• Emma Hovenga, Senior, Forest City

• Kallista Larson, Senior, Forest City

• Kaylee Miller, Junior, Forest City

• Jessa Gasteiger, Senior, Lake Mills

• Kylie Greenfied, Junior, Lake Mills

• Megan Gore, Senior, Lake Mills

• Sydney Sabin, Senior, North Iowa

Second Team

• Emma Fogarty, Senior, Bishop Garrigan

• Gracie Elsbecker, Junior, Bishop Garrigan

• Ellie Caylor, Junior, Forest City

• Shae Dillavou, Sophomore, Forest City

• Morgan Ryerson, Junior, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

• Hope Levine, Senior, Lake Mills

• Olivia Moen, Senior, Lake Mills

• Hannah Main, Senior, North Iowa

• Leah Kramersmeier, Sophomore, North Iowa

• Emily Ryerson, Senior, West Hancock

Honorable Mention

• Madi Barrus, Junior, Belmond-Klemme

• Mackenzie Meister, Senior, Bishop Garrigan

• Hannah Huntley, Senior, Eagle Grove

• Erin Caylor, Senior, Forest City

• Erica Eenhuis, Junior, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

• MacKenna Hanson, Junior, Lake Mills

• Cassie Peterson, Senior, North Iowa

• Chloe Lofstrom, Senior, North Union

• Amanda Chizek, Senior, West Hancock

Co-Players of the Year

Jessa Gasteiger, Senior, Lake Mills

Kylie Greenfield, Junior, Lake Mills

Coach of the Year

Jim Boehmer, Lake Mills

East

First Team

• Ashley Howe, Senior, Central Springs

• Sydney Eiklenborg, Junior, North Butler

• Brooke Trees, Junior, North Butler

• Ellie Bobinet, Junior, Osage

• Danielle Johnson, Junior, Osage

• Paige Kisley, Junior, Osage

• Kaebre Sullivan, Sophomore, Osage

• Kayla Carroll, Senior, Rockford

• Brooklyn Hackbart, Junior, St. Ansgar

Second Team

• Ellacyn Coleman, Junior, Central Springs

• Liberty Fisher, Senior, Nashua-Plainfield

• Brynn Salge, Junior, North Butler

• Cassidy Staudt, Senior, North Butler

• Natalie Cordle, Senior, Northwood-Kensett

• Meredith Street, Sophomore, Osage

• Blayne Koster, Junior, St. Ansgar

• Hannah Patterson, Senior, St. Ansgar

• Emily Caspers, Senior, West Fork

Honorable Mention

• Kayley Kelley, Senior, Central Springs

• Mackenzie Foelske, Sophomore, Nashua-Plainfield

• Hailey Worman, Senior, Newman Catholic

• Kristen Dralle, Senior, North Butler

• Brylee Hoeppner, Junior, Northwood-Kensett

• Claudia Aschenbrenner, Freshman, Osage

• Emma Ramon, Senior, Rockford

• Hali Anderson, Junior, St. Ansgar

• Allison Rice, Senior, West Fork

Player of the Year

Danielle Johnson, Junior, Osage

Coach of the Year

Laura Schwickerath, North Butler

