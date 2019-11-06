With the state volleyball tournament taking place next week in Cedar Rapids, the 2018 Iowa volleyball season is about to come to an end. On Wednesday, the Top of Iowa All-Conference teams were announced, with Lake Mills and Osage both taking home plenty of hardware.
Top of Iowa All-Conference Teams
West
First Team
• Madison Meister, Senior, Bishop Garrigan
• Kathryn Noonan, Senior, Bishop Garrigan
• Emma Hovenga, Senior, Forest City
• Kallista Larson, Senior, Forest City
• Kaylee Miller, Junior, Forest City
• Jessa Gasteiger, Senior, Lake Mills
• Kylie Greenfied, Junior, Lake Mills
• Megan Gore, Senior, Lake Mills
• Sydney Sabin, Senior, North Iowa
Second Team
• Emma Fogarty, Senior, Bishop Garrigan
• Gracie Elsbecker, Junior, Bishop Garrigan
• Ellie Caylor, Junior, Forest City
• Shae Dillavou, Sophomore, Forest City
• Morgan Ryerson, Junior, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
• Hope Levine, Senior, Lake Mills
• Olivia Moen, Senior, Lake Mills
• Hannah Main, Senior, North Iowa
• Leah Kramersmeier, Sophomore, North Iowa
• Emily Ryerson, Senior, West Hancock
Honorable Mention
• Madi Barrus, Junior, Belmond-Klemme
• Mackenzie Meister, Senior, Bishop Garrigan
• Hannah Huntley, Senior, Eagle Grove
• Erin Caylor, Senior, Forest City
• Erica Eenhuis, Junior, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
• MacKenna Hanson, Junior, Lake Mills
• Cassie Peterson, Senior, North Iowa
• Chloe Lofstrom, Senior, North Union
• Amanda Chizek, Senior, West Hancock
Co-Players of the Year
Jessa Gasteiger, Senior, Lake Mills
Kylie Greenfield, Junior, Lake Mills
You have free articles remaining.
Coach of the Year
Jim Boehmer, Lake Mills
East
First Team
• Ashley Howe, Senior, Central Springs
• Sydney Eiklenborg, Junior, North Butler
• Brooke Trees, Junior, North Butler
• Ellie Bobinet, Junior, Osage
• Danielle Johnson, Junior, Osage
• Paige Kisley, Junior, Osage
• Kaebre Sullivan, Sophomore, Osage
• Kayla Carroll, Senior, Rockford
• Brooklyn Hackbart, Junior, St. Ansgar
Second Team
• Ellacyn Coleman, Junior, Central Springs
• Liberty Fisher, Senior, Nashua-Plainfield
• Brynn Salge, Junior, North Butler
• Cassidy Staudt, Senior, North Butler
• Natalie Cordle, Senior, Northwood-Kensett
• Meredith Street, Sophomore, Osage
• Blayne Koster, Junior, St. Ansgar
• Hannah Patterson, Senior, St. Ansgar
• Emily Caspers, Senior, West Fork
Honorable Mention
• Kayley Kelley, Senior, Central Springs
• Mackenzie Foelske, Sophomore, Nashua-Plainfield
• Hailey Worman, Senior, Newman Catholic
• Kristen Dralle, Senior, North Butler
• Brylee Hoeppner, Junior, Northwood-Kensett
• Claudia Aschenbrenner, Freshman, Osage
• Emma Ramon, Senior, Rockford
• Hali Anderson, Junior, St. Ansgar
• Allison Rice, Senior, West Fork
Player of the Year
Danielle Johnson, Junior, Osage
Coach of the Year
Laura Schwickerath, North Butler
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.