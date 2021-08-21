'This team feels special': Lake Mills volleyball aims to take conference title back

Bergo, Byars and Moen are three seniors who started all season a year ago. Bergo finished with 166 kills, Byars had 106 kills and Moen posted 631 assists as the setup player in 2020.

The Bulldogs also return seniors Erica Jordan and Kenna Vanek, as well as juniors Ella Stene and Ellie Hanna. All of them will work to replace the production of standout player Kylie Greenfield, who graduated in the spring.

Despite the good amount of returners, there's still a sense of new lingering.

"We're kind of just restarting at this point," Byars said. "A lot of us were here last year at this point, but it's a new team. We have new players and a new rotation. You just have to take the skills you learned last year, but keep on going farther ahead."

The Bulldogs have a wall on the gym that's filled with posters and sheets of paper duct-taped to it. On those posters and papers are the team's goals, words to focus on and tidbits of encouragement.

One of the biggest goals on the wall?

"Our goal is to win conference," Moen said. "That's one of our first goals up there, and then it keeps going down to state. It starts in practice. We keep pushing each other and focusing on the basic skills."