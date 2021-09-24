Theiss embraces setter role in Lions' 6-2 offense

"That was the biggest part of the conversation," Johnson said. "We know she's capable of doing it. We talked to her last year about it and she was like 'OK.'"

If Johnson had her way, she'd run a 5-1. That is her preferred offense. Clear Lake doesn't have the size in order to do that, so Johnson has had to adjust.

"We haven't had the right setter to run a 5-1 and that could change," Johnson said. "I love being challenged by things that aren't in my comfort zone."

In the second year in this new system, there have been no complaints.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They both have different strengths, they set differently," Clear Lake sophomore outside hitter Xada Johnson said. "It is fun to adjust to each setter. We get adequate reps in practice with our two setters. I think it is our best option and it works for us."

Theiss went from spot starter a year ago to consistent starter. After the talk with Coach Johnson, she remembered her setting techniques from two years ago and went to work.

When Fread is off the court, Theiss runs the offense. She had a team best 18 assists on Thursday night in a thrilling 3-2 North Central Conference victory over Algona at home.