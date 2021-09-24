Theiss embraces setter role in Lions' 6-2 offense

Hindsight is always 20-20.
Emily Theiss was a setter for Clear Lake's junior varsity team as an underclassman. She was not one of the setters in the first season of its 6-2 offense last fall.
Her time on the court was plentiful as a hitter as she played in 25 matches, four starts, and notched the most kills from a player with under five starts with 27.
Yet something bugged Lions head coach Heather Johnson when thinking back to Theiss' days as a JV setter.
"We were kind of disappointed in ourselves for not realizing she had decent hands earlier on in her career," Johnson said.
Theiss has returned to the position in Clear Lake's 6-2 and has flourished.
The 5-foot-9 senior has over 125 assists for the Lions, playing the role of second setter in their offense and also being on the right side of the attack when their first setter, Ashlyn Fread, runs the offense.
"I knew coming into the season I was going to have to set a little bit more," Theiss said. "I do like setting a lot. Between every point, I have something to do with it."
Conversations before the season centered around Theiss' mindset of doing whatever she needed to do to better the entire team. Clear Lake graduated Ali Maulsby, which in turn led to an opening for a second setter.
"That was the biggest part of the conversation," Johnson said. "We know she's capable of doing it. We talked to her last year about it and she was like 'OK.'"
If Johnson had her way, she'd run a 5-1. That is her preferred offense. Clear Lake doesn't have the size in order to do that, so Johnson has had to adjust.
"We haven't had the right setter to run a 5-1 and that could change," Johnson said. "I love being challenged by things that aren't in my comfort zone."
In the second year in this new system, there have been no complaints.
"They both have different strengths, they set differently," Clear Lake sophomore outside hitter Xada Johnson said. "It is fun to adjust to each setter. We get adequate reps in practice with our two setters. I think it is our best option and it works for us."
Theiss went from spot starter a year ago to consistent starter. After the talk with Coach Johnson, she remembered her setting techniques from two years ago and went to work.
When Fread is off the court, Theiss runs the offense. She had a team best 18 assists on Thursday night in a thrilling 3-2 North Central Conference victory over Algona at home.
She'll spread the ball around and not focus specifically on Xada Johnson or Hannah Blaha.
"She's done a really good job," Coach Johnson said. "She's been playing really solid the last three weeks."
"I'm always communicating to my hitters," Theiss added.
Fread has assisted in getting her classmate up to speed with setting at the varsity level. Fread dished out 235 assists last season that led Clear Lake in her first varsity season.
The duo share a bond that has only grown through being the facilitators.
"We talk a lot about setting strategy," Fread said. "It has helped us realize we have a lot in common."
When Fread is setting, Theiss is on the outside. At moments when Theiss struggled to get her attacks over the net, Fread didn't hesitate on running more plays toward her.
Theiss has over 50 kills and his hitting above .100 this season, both marks are current career highs. Both marks are top-four on her team.
"We try to help each other out," Theiss said. "It is a lot of positive energy and communication we have."
Clear Lake moved to 8-10 overall and 3-1 in the NCC with the thrilling win over the Bulldogs on Thursday. It believes the win will mark an important winning streak.
"It was very, very big for us," Coach Johnson said. "Finding a way to win after a hard weekend, is important to me."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.