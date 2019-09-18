Some things are different in Osage, but a lot has remained the same.
Change was a big part of the Osage volleyball program this past off-season. After 13 seasons of successful volleyball, longtime head coach Andie Olson retired. The Green Devils lost seven seniors to graduation, including top performers Rylie Olson and Katelyn Halbach. In addition, Osage moved down in classification, from Class 3A to 2A.
In spite of, or perhaps because of all these changes, the 2019 team might be even better than last season’s state semifinal squad.
When Bryan Tabbert took the reins of the program earlier this year, his players were excited. Tabbart had served as the coach of the JV squad for the past two seasons, and served as a varsity assistant under Olson. After two years, he has the love and respect of his players.
"It feels different,” junior Danielle Johnson said. “He has brought such a positive attitude towards things. Our culture has been amazing. We’re all so happy to be here, and we’re all happy to play for coach Tabbert. It makes it so much fun out on the court.”
It's easy to have fun when you are crushing the competition. At 10-1 following a dominant Tuesday night sweep against Nashua-Plainfield, the Green Devils are off to the team’s best start in recent memory. For Tabbert and his Osage team, winning is a by-product of the positive culture he has started to mold.
“We have an activity after every practice where the girls speak to each other,” Tabbert said. “One person has the floor and talks about what volleyball means to them, what life means to them. We’re building a culture that way.
"They talk about their history of getting into volleyball. A lot of it comes back to family. Playing volleyball with their sisters, their mothers, and looking forward to playing high school volleyball for Osage.”
Tabbert knows something about volleyball being a family affair. He is a 2002 graduate of St. Ansgar High School and is thrilled about the opportunity to be a head coach in Mitchell County, where he grew up. Although coaching his own high school’s arch-rival might make for some awkward Thanksgiving table conversations.
“My ex-assistant coach was a St. Ansgar grad too,” Tabbert said. “Right now, my cousin’s daughter plays for St. Ansgar on the JJV squad. Of course, I get some ribbing from them when I go to church. St. Ansgar people give me a hard time sometimes, but it’s all in good fun.
"Next year, we’ll have one Tabbert girl playing as a freshman for Osage, and another Tabbert girl as a sophomore of St. Ansgar. It’ll get weird as the time goes on.”
Tabbert is in his second stint as a Top of Iowa volleyball coach, having previously served as the head coach at North Butler from 2013-2016. After leaving North Butler, Tabbert was an assistant coach for two seasons under Olson, which he credits as a great learning experience, and for preparing him for a second chance at being a head coach.
“I’ve learned so many technical things,” Tabbert said. “It was great being an assistant coach under Andie Olsen. That’s what they really needed to learn was the technical aspect of volleyball. Being an assistant for the past few years really helped that out for me.”
So far, so good.
Several key players have stepped up for the Green Devils this season. Junior Ellie Bobinet became the team’s setter following the departure of Rylie Olson. Bobinet has 329 assists so far, 14th best in the state. Junior Danielle Johnson leads the team with 116 kills, while Paige Kisely is close behind, with 107.
“We have a lot of good chemistry so far throughout the season, off and on the court,” Bobinet said. “We know we have a really good offensive team. We can keep working on our defense, but other than that, we’re pumped for the season. Hopefully we are conference champs.”
Through 11 matches, the Green Devils have lost only three sets all season. During play, the team can be seen smiling and supporting each other on the court, even while setting or spiking the ball. To Tabbert, that is a good sign.
“They’ve responded well with their play,” Tabbert said. “They’re very aggressive any time during the game, and they have fun out there, which is the important thing.”
