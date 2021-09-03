Sullivan, Street hope to lead Osage volleyball back to state tournament

For Street, getting back to competing full-time on the varsity floor has been the most exciting part of the early season. The University of Northern Iowa volleyball commit was forced to miss nine matches due to an ankle injury last fall.

Although she was able to make it back in time for the state tournament run, she admitted it was tough to watch from the sidelines during the injury.

Now at full strength, Street has transitioned to an outside hitter spot. She's recorded 29 kills in three games so far.

"That's where I've been playing in all my years of club, so it's good to finally get in that position after being behind great athletes and girls ahead of me," Street said.

It's not just Sullivan and Street that can put some force into the ball. Junior Claudia Aschenbrenner has 25 kills and senior Samantha Brandau also has double-digit kills so far this season.

If you thought there might be less talent on the Osage volleyball team this fall after the championship run in 2020, you might want to think again.

"I think we have a really good chance at going back to state and making a great run again," Street said. "So it's exciting to be a part of such a great team again."