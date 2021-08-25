St. Ansgar creating self-imposed deadline to 'be good'

It is all part of the learning process that the Saints are figuring out.

"We're still trying to get together and work together as a team," Heeter said. "When we mess up, we learn."

"Our kids got to get used to being on the court together," Johnson added. "A lot of it right now is communication issues. Once they get used to being on the varsity court a little bit more, that pressure, those things will improve."

One of the returners is Kennedy Schwiesow, St. Ansgar's libero. Her leadership on the back line has been vital to what it wants to accomplish this season.

"She's a talker and that helps," Heeter said. "Just being loud, it is very nice because it is like have a coaching on the (court)."

What made last season sting more than getting swept by Wapsie Valley in the regional final was that the Warriors, the two seed in the 1A state tournament, had a COVID-19 outbreak and didn't even take the court.

While the expectations might be dwindled from the outside, they aren't from the inside.

"They realize the opportunity is there," Johnson said. "This group will maintain optimism they are capable of getting there. We feel the potential is there."

