St. Ansgar creating self-imposed deadline to 'be good'

When you graduate your two outside hitters, your middle and your setter, things aren't guaranteed to be smooth sailing the following season.
When that collection sets some school records, garners all-conference and all-district selections, it makes the job even tougher.
So what has St. Ansgar head coach Tyler Johnson done in order to get things back on track?
Create a self-imposed deadline.
"Our goal right now, with this crew, is to be good by October 17," Johnson said. "That's when we feel like the regionals will be a chance for us to show whether or not our experience has gotten better.
"This group, it is (more about) growth. We're hoping the first two weeks will make us stronger for the stretch run."
There will be some bumps in the road, but in the Saints' opening two matches of the season against Waterloo Christian and Charles City at home in a triangular, they showed flashes.
Madison Hillman and Addison Tabbert are a pair of juniors that were in the rotation last fall and each finished with at least 50 kills. Adrianna Kruse, Jaci Woods and Brianna Minnis occupy the middle this season.
Sophomore Cora Heeter is on the outside and flourished with a number of kills against the Regents and Comets.
"We have some hard workers," Heeter said. 'In the long run, we're going to be all right."
Still, despite getting swept by Waterloo Christian and dropping a three set match to Charles City, Johnson looked at the positives.
There was a stretch in the second set versus the Regents where Heeter, Minnis and Hillman were making their presence known at the net. Even though the Saints gave up a 24-21 lead in the first set against the Comets and faced match point, they didn't falter.
Tabbert unleashed a kill to tie at 25. After an attacking error and a Charles City kill, Heeter dropped in a kill and an attempted block by the Comets went out of bounds to give them the first set win 28-26.
"When we lose a point, we get right back up and have the memory of a goldfish," Heeter said.
Johnson ran two setters in the triangular – senior Emma Hicken and sophomore Aspen Falk – and both finished with over 15 assists in the two matches.
The current plan is have both on the court.
"They both have advantages when Emma is in the back and Aspen is in the front," Johnson said. "I think, for now, we're going to stick with that."
There were some mishaps both had with ball handling errors and the front line had several attacking errors, many coming in the second set against Charles City.
It is all part of the learning process that the Saints are figuring out.
"We're still trying to get together and work together as a team," Heeter said. "When we mess up, we learn."
"Our kids got to get used to being on the court together," Johnson added. "A lot of it right now is communication issues. Once they get used to being on the varsity court a little bit more, that pressure, those things will improve."
One of the returners is Kennedy Schwiesow, St. Ansgar's libero. Her leadership on the back line has been vital to what it wants to accomplish this season.
"She's a talker and that helps," Heeter said. "Just being loud, it is very nice because it is like have a coaching on the (court)."
What made last season sting more than getting swept by Wapsie Valley in the regional final was that the Warriors, the two seed in the 1A state tournament, had a COVID-19 outbreak and didn't even take the court.
While the expectations might be dwindled from the outside, they aren't from the inside.
"They realize the opportunity is there," Johnson said. "This group will maintain optimism they are capable of getting there. We feel the potential is there."
