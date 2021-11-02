'Something to prove': Osage volleyball shuts out Wilton in state quarterfinals

After a comeback win in the regional final that qualified the Osage volleyball team for its sixth straight state tournament, the Green Devils knew they probably wouldn't be the highest-seeded team in the field.

In order to prepare for the postseason, Osage had played one of the toughest schedules in the state – and its nine losses on the year showed it.

The Green Devils were awarded the No. 7 seed at the Class 2A state tournament. A date with No. 2 Wilton awaited.

Despite the low seed, the Green Devils expected to win.

"Coming in seventh, we didn't want it," junior Claudia Aschenbrenner said. "But it's better than eighth. We just have something to prove. We have something to say. Yeah, we're supposed to be here. Yeah, we're supposed to win. We're Osage."

The defending Class 3A state champion Green Devils certainly didn't look like the underdogs on Tuesday.

Osage rolled through No. 2 Wilton in a 3-0 shutout at Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids to earn a trip back to the state semifinals.

"We came in a little bit under-rated as the seventh spot," senior Meredith Street said. "It felt really good to prove to everyone that we're not seven. We're here to compete."

Street and Aschenbrenner came through for Osage in its biggest match of the season to date. Street finished with 11 kills, eight digs and three aces. Aschenbrenner led the Green Devils with 13 kills and three aces of her own.

Aschenbrenner actually got Osage (29-9) ahead early in the first set with two aces and two kills that put the Green Devils up, 7-2.

From there, Osage was able stay ahead by five points consistently throughout the first game, ending it with a 25-19 win to go ahead, 1-0, in the match.

"When you're down at state, that first set win is super important," Osage head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "For your own confidence and for your staff."

Wilton (32-3) took an early 5-4 lead in the second set, but the Green Devils went on a 7-1 run to make their lead 11-6 and force a Beaver timeout.

Osage's biggest lead of the day came in the middle of the second set, 16-8. The Beavers would come back to cut the lead to 23-18, but it was too little, too late.

The Green Devils took the second set, 25-20.

"Felt awesome to come out and be supper aggressive, but yet, consistent with shots," Street said. "It seemed like everything was falling in the right spots for us."

The two teams had the match's closest set in the third. Tied early at eight points apiece, then halfway through at 16 points apiece, the Green Devils scored the next two points to put them ahead, 18-16, and force a Beaver timeout.

The Beavers pulled within one point, 21-20, but the Green Devils finished out the game with a 4-2 run to win the final set, 25-22, and earn the victory.

"I was expecting it to be a little closer game," Aschenbrenner admitted. "But coming out as strong as we did, them making a lot of errors and us not making very many really helped us a lot."

Outside of Aschenbrenner and Street, senior Kaebre Sullivan finished with seven kills and nine digs. Junior Jaden Francis also had 11 digs.

Osage will play in the Class 2A state semifinals at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.