"Simple errors" cost Knights in four-set setback against Bearcats

Whether it was serve recieve or a couple mental lapses, Newman Catholic's volleyball team picked inopportune times to have errors.

And as its head coach Kristen Breckenridge relayed afterwards on Monday night, they were "simple errors."

"Giving them the momentum on those simple errors kind of brought us down," Breckenridge added.

The Knights were succumbed to the misfires and North Butler took full advantage in its 25-18, 25-27, 25-22, 25-15 Top of Iowa East victory in a humid Newman High School gymnasium.

After going 1-2 over the weekend at the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tournament, Newman (1-4, 0-2 TIC-East) couldn't get back on the right foot. It has played competitively in all four losses.

It was tied at 14 apiece against Class 3A No. 10 Osage in the season-opener. The Knights were within striking distance against North Union and played tough early versus GHV.

"I truly believe of all years I've coached, this is the year we can see high successes," Breckenridge said. "We can do good things, we just have to get our team ready."

The third and fourth set against North Butler (3-5, 2-0) were ones that Newman let slip away.

Leads of 4-1 and 14-11 were dashed as the Bearcats had runs of six and five points, respectively, to grab hold of the lead. The Knights fought back to tie the set at 19, 20 and 22.

Mollie Buss and Kaycee Wiebke recorded kills on the end of an Emily Opstvedt attacking error to secure the third set in favor of the Bearcats.

"Everyone seemed down, I don't know why," Opstvedt said.

After breaking a 12-12 tie in the fourth, North Butler proceeded to score 13 of the final 18 points and post a conference victory. Olivia Dralle finished with a match-high 19 kills while Emma Holm, Reagan Mulder and Lauren Fleshner each dished out at least five assists.

During a 6-0 spurt in the midst of that set, the Knights gave the Bearcats three points on a hitting error, four hits on one side and a net violation.

"Once we learn to control those, we'll be able to be a more dominant team," junior Liz Krukenberg said.

Newman's best set was the second.

It rallied down four points twice to stay within reach. It staved off three set points with an ace from Opstvedt, a kill from Kruckenberg and a hitting error by North Butler's Brooke Niemann.

Opstvedt's second ace then kill gave the Knights two chances at set points. Buss' hitting error on the second set point tied the match at one.

"That truly is the best we've played together as team," said Opstvedt, who finished with 11 kills and eight assists. "Everyone had their moments. Everything came together."

Newman's bugaboo for the last couple years has been serve recieve and passing. It allowed 12 aces from North Butler and the passes on clean serves, at times, weren't crisp.

For the Knights to have their third double digit winning season over the last decade, they understand those areas need to be fixed.

"We can play some good volleyball, we just got to keep showing it," Breckenridge said.

Hadley Shatek also recorded eight assists for Newman. Audrey Jaspersen, Olivia Crimmins, Tressa Sehi and Kruckenberg all recorded at least five kills.

"Getting them all in, that contributes to our overall game play," Kruckenberg said. "We have a lot of different aspects everyone brings."