Short serves doom Eagles in conference loss

"I really felt tonight, maybe our setters weren't getting to quite as many balls as we've been seeing," DeHart said.

And North Iowa rode that all the way to a sweep.

West Hancock couldn't get within two points for the duration of the second set. It finished with two kills compared to the 11 for the Bison. It was much of the same story in the final set.

North Iowa never trailed and finished on a 14-4 run to end it after the Eagles closed their gap to 11-8.

"We had a lot more energy in the first set," Aitchison said. "We just don't have that energy to carry us through the entire game."

Aitchison tied with Bruggeman in the kills department with four. Kamryn Eckels dished out six assists while Parker Hiscocks chipped in four. Kennedy Kelly had seven digs on the back row and Shelby Goepel finished with six.

It marks the third consecutive match West Hancock has been swept.

"I would say volleyball is a very mental game," DeHart said. "This is a team, one mistake is going to turn into three before they turn it around. It really tends to affect this group of girls."

