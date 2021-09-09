Short serves doom Eagles in conference loss

North Iowa didn't go long on its serves Thursday night and West Hancock didn't adjust quick enough.
The Bison finished with 12 aces at the service line, majority of them short and barely over the net, to ignite them to a 25-20, 25-12, 25-12 Top of Iowa West Conference sweep over the Eagles.
From first serve to the final kill from Caitlin Mitthun, North Iowa (6-3) needed 56 minutes to dispatch its foe.
"We had some trouble adjusting tonight and I'm going to give them credit," West Hancock Michelle DeHart said. "They played smart with their serving. That's an area where we've seen growth; it was a little frustrating we took a step back."
The Eagles were competitive in the opening set and held a lead for a while. They used an 8-1 spurt to turn a 7-5 deficit into a 13-8 lead. Three different players had a kill in the run.
After the Bison tied it at 13, Leah Aitchison had two kills to get West Hancock back up two points. Maddie Bruggeman did the same with one of her four kills to tie the opening set at 20.
Then North Iowa took over.
Two aces from Leah Kramersmeier, a kill off the hands of Ashlyn Bechler and two errors by the Eagles gave the Bison the final five points to gain all the momentum.
"I really felt tonight, maybe our setters weren't getting to quite as many balls as we've been seeing," DeHart said.
And North Iowa rode that all the way to a sweep.
West Hancock couldn't get within two points for the duration of the second set. It finished with two kills compared to the 11 for the Bison. It was much of the same story in the final set.
North Iowa never trailed and finished on a 14-4 run to end it after the Eagles closed their gap to 11-8.
"We had a lot more energy in the first set," Aitchison said. "We just don't have that energy to carry us through the entire game."
Aitchison tied with Bruggeman in the kills department with four. Kamryn Eckels dished out six assists while Parker Hiscocks chipped in four. Kennedy Kelly had seven digs on the back row and Shelby Goepel finished with six.
It marks the third consecutive match West Hancock has been swept.
"I would say volleyball is a very mental game," DeHart said. "This is a team, one mistake is going to turn into three before they turn it around. It really tends to affect this group of girls."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.