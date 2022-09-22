Second set stoppage halt Clear Lake's momentum in NCC volleyball setback to CGD

Heather Johnson called an early timeout in the second set Thursday night.

Clear Lake's head volleyball coach wanted to stop any momentum Clarion-Goldfield-Dows had after it scored the first three points of the set.

What followed was another stoppage that felt like a deflator.

The Lions were hit with an out of rotation violation that wiped away an Alivia Paine ace and put the Cowgirls up 5-2 early and they took control late, then pulled away to nab a 26-24, 25-21, 25-14 North Central Conference sweep at Clear Lake High School.

"We started in the wrong rotation, I had us backed up one," Johnson said. "That was my fault. I made a mistake and I'll probably think about it the rest of the season."

CGD (17-1, 4-0 NCC) has won 17 straight games and remains up a game on Algona, Humboldt and Webster City in the standings at just over the halfway point.

It rode the hot hand of Lexie Lane as she finished with 12 kills and fired three service aces to just two miscues. Clear Lake scouted to stop her different ways of attacking, but Lane had more than enough answers.

She hammered home the final two kills to give the Cowgirls the first set victory.

"We had great defense, great touches, great energy," junior outside hitter Xada Johnson said. "It was one of our better sets."

Clear Lake (11-7, 1-3) rallied after self-induced error in the second and tied the match at seven, then went on a 5-0 spurt to take a 14-13 lead. It squared the set again at 19 on a Xada Johnson block.

"I think it was a deflator for seven points, and then it wasn't," Coach Johnson said. "We didn't believe we could come back and beat them and I believe that we can."

The Cowgirls scored the next four points and Ady Askelsen put the finishing touches with an ace serve to put them up 2-0 and in control. They rode the momentum in the third with a 15-3 outburst that put them up 19-7.

Even a late push by the Lions wasn't enough. Their back row communication struggled after the first set and heightened in the third.

"It just puts a damper on our attitude and our confidence," setter Macey Holck said.

Before Clear Lake begins practice, one of its top goals to check off is communication in the back row. Passes were not crisp at times and it led to runs by CGD.

It was an increased talking point in the locker room afterwards.

"Sometimes, we aren't quite confident in ourselves," Xada Johnson said. "In the third set, it broke down."

Xada Johnson finished with 14 kills to lead the Lions and Ayla Johnson chipped in six. Holck and Carsyn Holland each registered double digit assists while Hannah Blaha recorded three solo blocks.

The Lions busted out of the gates in the opening set, leading by seven. CGD rallied and it went back and forth on multiple point runs. A net violation by Clear Lake gave the Cowgirls set point, but Blaha slammed one of her four kills to even the set at 24.

"We could have won (that set) and I think we brought (the energy) into the second set," Holck said.