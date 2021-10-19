Scrappiness a new weapon for Cardinals volleyball

Ali Hess won't mind getting a little bruised up. Neither will Chloe Frank, Rylee Frayne or any of the rotation members of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's back row.

"Just go after every ball," Hess said.

Becoming scrappy has helped the Cardinals hone in an element to the game that some felt like last year, was missing.

It wasn't missing in Monday's Class 3A regional quarterfinal triumph over Algona, where GHV needed every bit of scrappy play to win in five sets and advance to Wednesday's regional semifinal.

"They fight for every point and they make sure they play until the whistle blows," Cardinals head coach Meriel Leavy said. "I can't ask for much more. It is just something you can't coach, it is something they have."

If a ball wasn't dug out by the traditional way, Hess and the rest of the back row used their feet, one hand or sometimes running all the way to the back wall and bumping it over.

Anything to not let the opposition gain momentum, they'll take care of it.

"We really made that a focus," senior outside hitter and team leader in digs Chloe Frank said. "In the past, our passing hasn't been the best. We've had a lot of success with our sophomore back row players."

Algona featured one of the more explosive hitters in junior A'Lailiah Perry, who recorded a match-high 29 kills. She was doing the most of her damage from the right side.

Still, there were 48 attacks that Perry unleashed the Cardinals didn't let her add another kill to the stat sheet.

"I was really impressed with our back row tonight," Frank said.

Four players notched over 20 digs in the five-set thriller, paced by 27 from Hess. Frank chipped in 26 while Kenedee and Rylee Frayne finished with 21 and 20, respectively.

Hess was a front row player last year. She has taken the reins of GHV's libero position and ran away with it, having the fourth most digs on the team with 168.

No one has been surprised by her performance.

"Ali helps it out a lot, she's very quick and she makes a lot of hustle plays for us that end up in our favor," Leavy said.

"I've told Ali she should be a back row player," Frank added. "She's quick, she dives for everything. The past three games, we've been really strong with her back there."

Hess isn't shy about diving for balls. She laid her body out numerous times during each set. While she couldn't tell a season ago if the scrappiness was lacking, she tried to implement it this year.

The sophomore has done that and then some.

"I just think to myself 'You got to work harder,'" Hess said.

GHV hit the 20-win mark for the first time in seven years. Leavy was at a loss for words after the quarterfinal win. Its program went through four straight losing seasons before this fall.

"It was astounding," Leavy said.

Hess had hopes of a season like this transpiring under this coaching staff.

"They push us," she said. "They stay positive and that helps a lot."

The Cardinals will bid for a regional final berth against Top of Iowa West Conference foe Forest City. The regular season meeting was won by the Indians in three sets back in August.

GHV has not beaten Forest City since 2013.

"We are ready," Liz Richardson said. "We're gonna spend Tuesday working on our mental toughness knowing this game will be more difficult."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

