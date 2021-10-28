Saints understand increased offseason work can lead to state berth

Look around St. Ansgar High School and you don't see specialization in one sport.

Every single player that saw the court in Wednesday's 3-0 Class 1A regional final setback to third-ranked Springville has their focus transitioning from one season, to the next.

Libero Kennedy Schwiesow is a four-sport athlete; Madison Hillman is busy for three sports; nearly everyone else is in at bare minimum two sports.

"We pride ourselves in being competitive in every girls sport," Saints head coach Tyler Johnson said. "We don't want to be a one-and-done."

Waterloo West High School was the stopping point of St. Ansgar's volleyball season, the second consecutive year it fell one step short of a trip to the state tournament in Cedar Rapids.

Still, no one is viewing this season anything more than a success.

"A lot of people didn't expect much out of us," sophomore outside hitter Cora Heeter said. "We have a lot of people who stepped up, became new leaders, brought us a long way."

The Saints went on a 13-match winning streak that lasted a month. It rarely was tested and dropped a total of three sets during that winning streak.

They got tested by the Orioles. And they came up just a bit short.

"They came to play and they're one of the best teams we've played since Labor Day weekend," senior middle Adrianna Kruse said. "This is the level of competition we need to be playing with all season."

Johnson has repeatedly praised his current group, led by players that previously didn't have a high amount of court time, for sticking together and not caring about individual stats or accolades.

He anticipates next year's team will be the same. Yet that is not all the 2022 version of the Saints want to do.

One of the resounding talking points was to get that one step further. St. Ansgar has proven it can reach a regional final, but hasn't been able to have celebratory banner photos.

It now has been 33 years since it made an appearance at the state tournament.

"We live in an area where there aren't a lot of club volleyball options," Johnson said. "We have well-rounded athletic kids that are mentally tough."

Putting in more offseason work was already being discussed as the Saints players were talking it over with teammates and parents.

They are aware with so much multi-sport standouts, putting in time in the offseason with weight lifting and open gyms will be paramount.

"We'll have to," Hillman said.

With a handful of rotation pieces back, Johnson is not anticipating a drop in talent or season records.

Hillman, Heeter and Addison Tabbert will anchor the front row. Kinsey Anderson, a sophomore who saw some court time this season, is expected to replace Schwiesow as the libero.

Aspen Falk, who was the second setter in St. Ansgar's 6-2 this season, is likely going to be the primary setter next fall as it moves back to a 5-1. Natalie Bork and Hannah Clevenger – two sophomores – got to watch the majority of the postseason on the bench.

"As long as we believe in ourselves, we can come back just as good," Hillman said. "We want it bad next year."

Kruse, one of seven seniors that played their last volleyball match of their prep careers, is hopeful that the players who will still roam the hallways of St. Ansgar can get the program back to the pinnacle of high school volleyball in Iowa.

She wouldn't want it any other way.

"If this team pushes it to get this far, it can happen," Kruse said. "If they get going, they can get farther."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

