Ruzicka's match-sealing kill sends Charles City volleyball to regional final

*Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the game-winning point as being hit by a misidentified player.

When Charles City sophomore setter Anya Ruzicka set up for what looked was going to be a pass, she fooled everyone in the gym.

Including Decorah's front line.

She lofted the ball softly over their heads and in front of other defenders instead of passing off for a kill attempt. When the ball landed quietly on the Charles City gym floor it advanced the Comets to the Class 4A Region 6 final by capping a 25-19, 14-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-13 victory.

Ruzicka wasn't the only fifth-set hero for Charles City.

The Comets, down 13-11, stormed back with four consecutive points to win. A kill by outside hitter Ava Ellis brought them to within one. Sophomore Mya Rimrod then came through with a kill to tie the score.

The Comets took the lead on a return hit over the net, but wide right. And finally Ruzicka's magic.

The entire match was a lesson in resilience by both squads. Charles City won the first set 25-19 with the help of two, six-point runs. Decorah stormed back in the second set. After being tied at 12, the Vikings outscored the Comets 13-2 the rest of the way for a 25-14 win to tie the match.

Decorah's solid play continued in the third set, again with the help a run. This time a four pointer to close out the set 25-20. Still, Charles City dug deep in the fourth set and forced the deciding set with a 25-21 win.

"When you want a battle with a team, that's about as much battle as you can get right there," said Sue Hoefer, Charles City head coach.

Thursday's meeting was the fourth of the year for the two teams, in which Charles City had two of three previous meetings. Hoefer said this match was different from the first three. The Vikings were rated early in the season until injuries set them back. That wasn't the case Thursday.

"You just have to go out and compete," Hoefer said. "They've had different lineups pretty much every time we've played them. We knew they were coming in full strength tonight."

Miller, a senior, said the game plan had to be adjusted because of the two players in particular, 5'11 middle hitter Haley Gossman and 6'2 middle hitter Amelia Dugger.

"We had to work around Gossman and Dugger to really get around them," she said.

Hoefer said despite giving up a few big runs and falling behind, her girls never gave up - a point she made repeatedly to her team. She also pointed out that junior middle hitter Keely Collins has been playing great when she gets through to the front row and the Comets' defensive players had a great night as well.

"That's the great thing about volleyball, you start back zero-zero," she said. "We just talked about moving on to the next ball, in that case moving on to the next game."

Decorah ends its season with a 19-13 mark, while the Comets improved to 27-12. They will face Western Dubuque in Epworth on Tuesday for a chance to advance to the state tournament.