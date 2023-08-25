After letting a 2-0 set lead slip away, Rockford regained itself to defeat Nashua-Plainfield 25-19, 25-13, 14-25, 20-25, 18-16 at home on Thursday night.

Warrior sophomore Danika deBuhr had big match, racking up 12 kills, 14 digs and two blocks.

Ava Koenigsfeld had five kills and seven blocks, Hannah Hillman tacked on four blocks and 13 digs and Jaylah Schriever posted eight ace serves and and 11 digs.

Rockford starts the season 2-0 with a roster that features nine sophomores and just three upperclassmen.

Osage 3, Newman Catholic 0: The Green Devils started its season with a big win (25-11, 25-13, 25-10) at home.

Jenna Scharper led Osage with 10 kills and three blocks to go along with five digs. Jacey Johnston and Addison Marcks each had seven kills too. Taylor Klobassa was great too with 20 assist and five kills.

As a team, the Green Devils had eight ace serves.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, West Fork 1: Aubryee Showalter led the Bulldogs to a 25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 25-19 win with a huge match of 18 kills, 13 digs and a pair of ace serves.

Charlee Morton also added nine kills and Madison Heilskov eight. Abby Drier had a team-best 13 digs and five ace serves too.

Brylie Hubka, Leah Weaver and Mallery Meier each had four kills for the Warhawks. Weaver also had six blocks.

Lake Mills 3, West Hancock 0: The Bulldogs used an excellent offensive night to sweep the Eagles 25-12, 25-10, 25-9.

Dottie Byars paced Lake Mills with 20 kills on 29 swings and the team finished with 33 kills and a .383 hitting percentage. Avery Eastvold was the next-closest with five kills.

New Hampton triangular: Charles City dropped two matches to Denver (27-25, 25-18) and New Hampton (25-23, 25-23). Keely Anderegg led the Comets between with the two matches with 12 kills and 16 digs. Keely Collins also had 11 kills and five blocks and Mya Rimrod 10 kills and 12 digs.