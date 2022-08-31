Riverhawks return to school gym, post IAC sweep over Scarlets

Most of Mason City's volleyball team had never played a varsity volleyball match in its home gymnasium.

For the last two years, it has had to play at North Iowa Area Community College. A combination of the initial wave of the coronavirus plus the construction of the new fieldhouse and natatorium on campus were the focal points as to why the gym wasn't used for volleyball.

"Really happy to be back," senior setter Ella Turk said. "It was great to feel the community with us."

The Riverhawks made sure to welcome back a rowdy student section and a semi-packed house to a treat on Tuesday night.

Behind a balanced offensive attack and establishing the middle, Mason City cruised past Des Moines East 25-11, 25-18, 25-13 in its first ever victory in the new Iowa Alliance Conference.

"This is a great building," Riverhawks head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "So good to be able to get people in here again. We definitely have a good home court advantage."

They don't plan on it being their last. Amongst the staff and players, they view this year as a prime opportunity to win a conference title.

It is an experienced group with a handful of starters and rotational pieces back in the fold. And after a stunning five-set Class 4A regional quarterfinal loss to Charles City, there's an additional hunger.

"We all know it is a fresh start and start strong," senior middle hitter Sara Christensen said.

Mason City (4-2, 1-0 IAC) went to the middle frequently on Tuesday.

Christensen, celebrating her birthday, notched seven kills from the middle – one stretch she had four in a row in the second set – and Chloe Callanan recorded three.

"We're always going to want to, and need to, mix it up," Klaahsen said. "We're trying to speed up what we do on our offense and it starts with the middles."

Turk dished out 27 assists. Alexis Hoeft paced the Riverhawks front row with eight kills while junior pin hitter Megan Tobin chipped in six. Ellie Kotta struggled early, but found her footing in the second set with three of her five kills.

The offensive prowess, coupled with taking advantage of Scarlet (1-1, 1-1) errors allowed for multi-point runs each set. In the first, up 7-5, Mason City used a 16-5 outburst to put the opener out of reach.

The Riverhawks posted a 4-0 run to lead by six in the second and a 3-0 spurt to seize control up 23-15. They scored 15 of the final 20 points in the third game to finish off the sweep.

"We always try and take situations and turn them around," Christensen said.

Four players finished with multiple digs, led by Tobin's five. Turk was a perfect 18-for-18 from the service line with four aces. Brandi Tilkes missed just one serve and had three aces.

"I really enjoy serving and I could feel the energy from the crowd," Turk said.

Mason City went 3-2 at a weekend tournament in Charles City then flourished against Des Moines East. Klaahsen feels this is a team that can make some real noise over the next month.

He mentioned serving as a team collectively needs to improve.

"If we can get the serves cleaned up, we can really make a lot of awesome things happen this year," Klaahsen said. "You can tell, with the kids we have."