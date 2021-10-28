Reload, not rebuild: Osage volleyball continues state tournament run

It's reload, not rebuild.

That's what the Osage volleyball team's theme has been all season long.

After winning the Class 3A state championship last year, the Green Devils lost standout all-state players Dani Johnson, Ellie Bobinet and Paige Kisley to graduation.

Outside of the Osage community, there was reason to believe the Green Devils might take a step back this fall.

But not inside the locker room.

"The girls wanted our theme to be reload," Osage head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "That's what our program does. We don't have to rebuild, we just reload. The next girl steps up. I think these girls proved it."

Outside of those three seniors, the Green Devils would still return a good chunk of the players that competed in the state championship a season ago this year.

And as amazing as winning a state championship in 2020 was, this season's team wanted to flush it and move on.

"We don't want to be the team that won state, then didn't get back to it," junior Claudia Aschenbrenner said. "We didn't want to be the next Osage team. We wanted to be our Osage team. The Osage team of 2021."

But, after dropping down to Class 2A this season, this Osage team of 2021 was in real danger to miss the state tournament for the first time in six seasons on Wednesday night.

The No. 9 Green Devils faced a 2-0 deficit heading to the third set, then a 21-13 deficit in the fourth set, against No. 5 Sumner-Fredericksburg at Charles City.

"We are going to state," senior Kaebre Sullivan declared. "We're not losing before state. I don't think any of the girls gave up."

Somehow, some way, the Green Devils were able to fight and claw their way back into the match with a win in set three and a comeback victory in set four.

By the time the fifth set rolled around, Osage had all the momentum. The Green Devils dominated the final set, 15-6, to complete the comeback and advance to the state tournament for the sixth straight season.

The Green Devils have faltered more than once this season, due to scheduling a challenging slate of non-conference matches. There's a reason why Tabbert and his team did that.

It paid off in the biggest moment of the year to date on Wednesday.

"This is where that tough schedule pays off dividends," Tabbert said. "Previously in the year, we took a loss to Sumner because they're a great team. But we learned so much from that match that we applied to this match right here, and that was the difference-maker."

So, after another Top of Iowa East championship, another regional championship and another opportunity to compete for a state title, it's safe to say the Green Devils didn't rebuild.

They reloaded.

"We didn't need to say, 'Oh my gosh, we won state last year, we can just coast this year,'" Aschenbrenner said. "We needed to show that we can work really hard and be our team. Be different, but be our team."

Seventh-seeded Osage (28-9) will take on second-seeded Wilton (36-2) at 2 p.m. on Tuesday on Court #1 at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

