Passing, double digit scoring runs push Central Springs past Nashua-Plainfield

It was not the third set Central Springs' volleyball team thought it would have.

After cruising to a 2-0 lead against Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday night, the Panthers were on their heels most of set three. They trailed by three points four times and the largest deficit was five.

"We do still have a lot of learning to do, but we came back as a team," setter Zari McDonough said.

For a team that has come on the wrong end of a couple close sets through the first three weeks of the season, their fortunes flipped.

Central Springs scored the final three points to stave off an extended match against the Huskies and prevail 25-15, 25-10, 26-24 in a Top of Iowa East barnburner in Manly.

Aubrey Hoeft netted the tying kill at 24-all. An attacking error by Nashua-Plainfield gave the Panthers match point. McDonough finished it with a serve that wasn't brought back over.

"When we're on top, we need to make sure we stay on top and dominating," Panthers head coach Maggie Pruin said.

Since losing four in a row, Central Springs (3-4, 2-2 TIC-East) has won two straight, both sweeps. It has found rotations that fit its mold of scrappy and aggressive at the net.

Two big stretches were pivotal.

Sophomore middle Kaci Crum reeled off three straight aces in a 10-0 service run that turned a 4-2 deficit into a 12-4 lead in the opening set. The Panthers never trailed the remainder of the way.

"In that rotation, I'd say we were strong," Pruin said.

McDonough got the hot hand in the second set to allow Central Springs to score the first 10 points. It closed the set with five unanswered points.

Crum and McDonough went a combined 37-of-38 from the service line. The rest of its service missed a total of two serves as five of them were perfect from the line.

"I don't worry about (Zari) at that service line," Pruin said. "With that huge lead, we just need to make sure we keep capitalizing on that."

Passing had been a struggle for the Panthers, mainly in system. Quinn Smith, Paige Prazak and Cameron Cobb netted double digit dig numbers and libero Carly Ryan chipped in eight.

McDonough, who notched 33 assists, wasn't out of system much.

"In the past, we've had trouble in our passing," she said. "In practice, we worked on it a lot and it showed in games."

Abby Pate had a breakout match on the outside with a team-high 10 kills. She mixed in between straight liners and crosses. Central Springs didn't have a hitter finish with more than six errors.

All of them had double digit attacks. Crum chipped in nine kills and Quinn Smith recorded six.

"Especially with the kills spread out, it shows we have versatility," Pate said.

The Panthers believe they have the pieces to nab a top-three finish in the conference. They are one of four teams at .500 in the league and six of them are within a game of that threshold.

Only Class 3A No. 7 Osage and Rockford remain unbeaten in league play.

"It always sucks playing the two best teams (Osage and St. Ansgar) first," Pate said. "We're really shooting for third."