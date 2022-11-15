Pair of Osage seniors make IGCA all-state team

Claudia Aschenbrenner and Jaden Francis have been stalwarts in Osage's volleyball rotation for the last four years.

It has been Francis being the catalyst of a backrow as the Green Devils libero. After three years of being in the middle, Aschenbrenner went to the outside in her final prep season.

Both of them were on the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) all-state teams released on Tuesday.

Aschenbrenner was named to the Class 3A second-team and Francis was an honorable mention in 3A. Those two were the only representatives from the North Iowa area.

Osage won another Top of Iowa East conference title, swept its way through the regional tournament and qualified for state for the seventh straight year. The Green Devils fell to eventual state champion Davenport Assumption in four sets.

Aschenbrenner finished with 334 kills on the season, 11th most in 3A. Her hitting efficiency remained high at .266, one of the better marks amongst outside hitters in the classification.

The TIC East Player of the Year was an all-around player this fall, third on the team with 204 digs. She also notched 41 total blocks and fired 36 service aces with a 90.9 serving percentage. Aschenbrenner was third team all-state last year.

Francis, bound for Upper Iowa, reached 1,000 career digs this season and set the new career mark for most digs in Osage history. She also served above 90 percent and had 29 aces.

Her season finished with 10 kills. Francis, a TIC East first team honoree, also dished out 57 assists. It is her first career all-state honor. Both Aschenbrenner and Francis were named to the 3A Central all-district team on Monday.

Joining those two were Clear Lake's Xada Johnson and Forest City's tandem of Jaden Jerome and Jalyn Hovenga.

In Class 1A, St. Ansgar had a pair on the North Central team in outside hitter Addison Tabbert and setter Aspen Falk. A loaded Class 2A Northeast squad is where Lake Mills' Ellie Hanna was honored.