Osage's Sullivan commits to Georgia State for beach volleyball

From a city of over 3,568 people via the 2020 Census to the largest city in Georgia, Kaebre Sullivan is diving head first into a sport that she admittedly has very little experience in.

Still, the Osage hitter is bound for Atlanta.

Sullivan gave Georgia State, a Division I program, a verbal commitment last week to play beach volleyball. She is the first player from Osage to commit to a school for beach.

"It is kind of weird that I'm the first one," Sullivan said. "It is fun to introduce it to a small town as well."

Panthers coaches Beth Van Fleet and Tiffany Creamer recruited Sullivan based on her potential. On their 2022 roster, four total are not from a costal state. One is from Ohio, another is from Colorado and two more from outside the country.

Since Sullivan doesn't play beach volleyball year-round, she hasn't had the time to dedicate herself to it. That didn't stop Van Fleet and Creamer from checking in.

And it didn't stop Sullivan from leaving Osage for Atlanta, a 14.5 hour drive.

"They remind me of mom figures so going so far away makes me feel really comfortable," Sullivan said. "They'll make me feel like I'm at home. I sometimes think about it like, 'Woah, I am actually going really far away.'"

Most players off of Osage's volleyball program play beach during the summer for Club CIA based out in Cedar Falls. Sullivan began playing beach in middle school, but more so to get in shape for indoor.

It wasn't until Sullivan was 16 where she began to get serious about it.

"I was starting to realize I was more passionate about that than indoor," she said.

Her mind was made up her junior year that playing volleyball collegiately would be in beach. Green Devils head coach Bryan Tabbert was on the same wavelength in thinking beach was her preferred choice.

"Recently, that had been her focus," Tabbert said. "As time progressed, she honed in on playing beach volleyball."

Georgia State recently joined Conference USA as the conference was sponsoring beach volleyball for the first time. Prior to that, the Panthers were a member of the Costal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA).

They are coming off a 23-13 season in which they fell in the Blue Bracket Championship match versus Florida Atlantic. Georgia State was ranked 19th in the country.

Sullivan feels excited to be joining that winning tradition.

"Hearing I have so much room to grow and make me into a beach volleyball player makes me really excited," Sullivan said. "I know I'm not where I can be yet. I like chasing that."

Winning has been a core strength of Sullivan's prep career. She was on the Osage team that won the 2020 state title team and was vital to its run to the state semifinals this fall.

She finished this season with 259 kills, 250 digs and 57 aces. Every component she was efficient in – hitting, serve receive, passing and serving – will follow her to beach.

"Indoor has helped me a lot," Sullivan said. "It helped me as a all-around player."

Tabbert believes this could be the start of a trend. He wouldn't be too surprised if others start to follow in playing beach volleyball at the next level.

"We might see more girls play collegiately out of Osage," he said. "You get to play volleyball and you're always outside. I can see why it appeals to the girls."

Sullivan, who plans to major in biology at Georgia State, thinks the same thing.

"I hope kids realize it can be a future," she said. "It just doesn't have to be for fun."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

