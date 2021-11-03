Osage volleyball's magical season comes to a close in state semifinals

Over the past six seasons, the Osage volleyball team has qualified for six straight state tournaments and has compiled 158 match victories.

But the Green Devils came up just short of the program's 159th.

No. 9 Osage took a 3-1 loss to No. 3 Western Christian on Wednesday afternoon in the Class 2A state semifinals in Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.

"Down at the state tournament, you're going to run into tough teams, there's not way about that," Osage head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "Western Christian is a solid program, they're down at state year after year. We had some runs, but let things slip away a little bit."

After defeating No. 2 Wilton on Tuesday in a shutout, the defending Class 3A state champion Green Devils couldn't quite maintain that level of play against a talented Wolfpack team.

But Osage senior Meredith Street was proud of her team's run.

After losing three all-state players from 2020's team, Iowa high school volleyball fans might have thought the Green Devils would falter this season.

Instead, Osage won in comeback fashion in the regional finals and blew out a team in the opening match of the state tournament.

"We were underestimated this year," Street said. "We weren't even expected to make it to state. It's awesome that we made it to state, made it past the quarterfinals and made it to the semifinals. So proud of the team and how hard we fought in each and every game we played."

But the magical run had to come to an end at some point.

Western Christian (40-5) came out strong in the first set of the semifinal matchup, jumping out to a 12-7 lead. But the Green Devils would fight to make it a tied game at 17 points apiece. The Wolfpack closed out the set on an 8-2 run that gave them a 25-19 win in set one.

But the Green Devils (29-10) responded with their best set of the tournament. Osage went on the attack and took a 9-3 lead before a Wolfpack timeout. The Green Devils never let their foot off the gas, winning the second game, 25-11, to tie the match back up.

"I think we made a lot less errors," junior Claudia Aschenbrenner said. "We were all going as a team. But in the third and fourth we had too many errors and let them in too many times."

As Aschenbrenner said, the Wolfpack went on to win the next two sets, 25-22 and 25-18, respectively, to take the 3-1 match victory.

Aschenbrenner led the Green Devils with 17 kills, while Street finished with 10. Junior Jaden Francis led the team with 15 digs and junior Sydney Muller had four aces.

As much as the loss stings for the Green Devils right now, the girls at Osage don't have any reason to hang their heads. The historic run of six consecutive state tournaments mean something to each of them.

"We take a lot of pride in what we do," Aschenbrenner said. "All of us are from Osage. None of us come in. We're all home-grown, is what we say."

The Green Devils will say goodbye to five seniors. All of them were on the team that won the championship in 2020.

"It's been so awesome," Street said. "It's so fun to be apart of such a successful volleyball team. Great coaches, great teammates and great girls that want to get better in the offseason. It's awesome to be in a community that's so supportive."

Western Christian will move on to play Dike-New Hartford in the Class 2A state championship at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.

