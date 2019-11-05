"We're pretty excited," head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "It's a great experience. We had a fast-paced offense on our part. Defensively, the girls went after everything."
Early on, it looked like the match might be close. Midway through the first set, the Green Devils led by just one point, at 10-9.
But thanks to the lofting sets of junior Ellie Bobinet and the booming kills of junior Danielle Johnson, the Green Devils pulled away, going on a 15-5 run to win the set 25-14. In the second set, Osage dominated from the outset, building a 17-2 lead, eventually taking the frame 25-9.
In the third and final set, Osage built a 10-2 lead, and eventually took it by a score of 25-10. Once the ball went off the arm of an E-Hawks defender for the winning point, the Green Devils bench swarmed its teammates on the court, and the student section let out a triumphant roar.
"We're so excited," Bobinet said. "We're excited to get back and do our thing, and get what we deserved last year."
In 2018, Osage made it to the state tournament under previous head coach Andie Olson, but lost in the state semifinals to Kuemper Catholic. This season, under a new head coach and with the No. 5 ranking in Class 2A, the Green Devils have a shot to win the whole thing.
"We have a big target on our back," Bobinet said. "We want to get back there and do what we did last year, but better. We need to be scrappy on defense, and get the right tempo down."
The state volleyball tournament will take place Nov. 12-Nov. 15 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Pairings for the 2A state tournament have been released yet.
