Osage volleyball sweeps through New Hampton, back in regional final

Class 3A seventh-ranked Osage made quick work of New Hampton Wednesday, sweeping the Chickasaws 25-18, 25-17 and 25-14 to earn a trip to the Class 3A Region 5 final where it will host 12th-ranked Dubuque Wahlert (14-17) next Tuesday.

The Green Devils used lengthy runs in each set to pull away. Spurts of five in the first set, six in the second then six and four in the third. Osage was led by senior hitter Claudia Aschenbrenner's 13 kills.

The Chickasaws' may have ended the regular season unranked, but they were one of the hottest squads entering the post season with seven consecutive victories.

Not to be outdone, Osage has now won its last 10 matches. Both the squads finished a perfect 10-0 in conference play, with Osage winning the Top of Iowa East and New Hampton taking the Northeast Iowa Conference championship.

Each set was fiercely contested until the Green Devil runs. Osage head coach Bryan Tabbert credited his squad's teamwork for the sweep.

"We're a well balanced team," Tabbert said. "The girls, they play their roles out there. It's just a team effort."

Tabbert added that there are multiple reasons Osage was able to secure big scoring runs in each set.

"Going on those big runs obviously helps," he said. "It helps to have athletes on your team. It comes down to emotions too. The girls do a good job of staying up."

Senior setter Sydney Muller said the team knew the Chickasaws would come to town fired up and ready to go. She credited the sweep to the team staying in system and trusting each other, for her that's her hitters. She said that helped stop any long Chickasaw scoring runs.

"We knew they were going to come in with a lot of energy and wanting to win, but so did we. So, we just matched their energy," Muller said.

Osage improved to 28-6 on the year, while New Hampton finished 23-15. 12th-ranked Dubuque Walhert Catholic defeated 14th-ranked Monticello 3-1 on Wednesday in the other regional semifinal.