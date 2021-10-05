Osage volleyball sweeps Northwood-Kensett on senior night

On a night where the five Osage volleyball seniors were honored for their time in the program, those seniors shined.

Senior Kaebre Sullivan finished with 10 kills, senior Meredith Street had nine and the Green Devils rolled to a 3-0 shutout win over Northwood-Kensett in Top of Iowa East conference play at Osage.

Osage head coach Bryan Tabbert said he played a few girls in different spots during the match, and that he was happy to get the girls a win on senior night.

"Senior night for our seniors, so it was a great chance to be able to get them to play a lot," Tabbert said. "We tried some different things and we didn't have a libero tonight, so Jaden (Francis) got a chance to take a few swings. Just a good night for everyone."

The win also locked up the Top of Iowa East conference title. The Green Devils went undefeated in conference play this fall.

The Green Devils (19-8, 8-0) opened up their first set against the Vikings by taking an early 10-3 lead. The home team continued its hot start by finishing the first set with a 25-8 win.

The next two sets were more of the same. Osage beat Northwood-Kensett 25-10 in set two and 25-11 in set three.

For the Green Devils, rotating a few players in throughout the game that usually don't play as much was important on senior night.

"We love our seniors. Our seniors are great role models," junior Claudia Aschenbrenner said. "All of these people on our bench could play at any other team in our conference, but they're here and they practice every day so hard."

For the Vikings, the loss dropped the squad to 4-17 overall and 2-7 in the conference. But head coach Mackensie Sauerbrei was encouraged by what she saw from her team in facing a ranked team Tuesday.

"Just happy that they came out positive and ready to play, because sometimes we're not known to do that, no matter who were playing," Sauerbrei said. "Coming up against a strong opponent like that, I'm just happy that they came out and didn't fold."

