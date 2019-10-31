When the ball ricocheted off the ceiling of the Osage gymnasium on Thursday night, screams of joy echoed off of the bleachers and the hardwood floor.
The Green Devil's 75th point of the night clinched a three-set sweep over Lake Mills in the regional semifinals, securing a spot for No. 5 Osage in the Class 2A, Region 2 championship.
At the beginning of the match, the energetic and costumed Halloween-night crowd gave the home team a boost. The Green Devils got off to a quick 7-2 lead in the first frame, and watched as it grew to a 19-6 advantage. Osage eventually took the set, 25-11, and won set two in similar dominant fashion, 25-13.
In the third set, Lake Mills finally began to get into an offensive rhythm. The Bulldogs were ahead at one point by as much as four points, at 17-14 midway through the set. But slowly, the Green Devils began to chip away.
Osage went on a three-point run to pull within a point, at 17-16, and eventually took a 19-18 lead.
On the final play, sophomore Meredith Street served the ball to Lake Mills from the back line. The ball hit off of a Bulldog defenders' arm, and bounced skyward, setting off the celebratory pandemonium at 820 Sawyer Drive.
The win was the Green Devils first against Lake Mills since 2008.
"It's relief," Osage head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "It's a big tradition there, Osage against Lake Mills, ... it was a big win for us, any time you go against Jim Boehmer, obviously a great coach. It's relief. I'm feeling very excited right now."
The Green Devils will play for a regional title and a guaranteed spot at the state tournament on Tuesday at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Their opponent is Emmetsburg (20-11), who clinched a spot with a win over Pocahontas Area on Thursday.
