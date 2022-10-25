Osage volleyball sweeps its way to seventh straight state tournament

What's harder for Claudia Aschenbrenner: Singing or volleyball?

"I think volleyball is more difficult," Osage's outside hitter said.

She belted the Star Spangled Banner then proceeded to slam down 15 kills and wreck havoc on the service line for the Green Devils on Tuesday night.

"I was like 'Oh my gosh, I hope I don't mess up,'" Aschenbrenner said. "Singing helps me calm my nerves a little bit."

All in perfect harmony.

Class 3A seventh-ranked Osage cruised past 12th-ranked Dubuque Wahlert 25-14, 25-20, 25-16 on its home gym to claim a spot in the state tournament field for the seventh straight year.

Every member of the Green Devils (29-6) senior class has ended their season at state. They will face second-ranked Davenport Assumption in a quarterfinal contest on Tuesday at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

The last time the two tangled at the highest level was in 2020 in the semifinals, won by Osage.

"It is just amazing," Green Devils head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "That's all we want to do is keep the streak alive."

In three regional matches, it has been a 9-0 advantage in sets for Osage. It bested North Fayette Valley, triumphed over a red-hot New Hampton squad and defeated a Golden Eagles team with a sub-.500 record.

Which was incredibly deceiving.

Wahlert (14-18) played with a majority 4A/5A schedule. It tested 5A fifth-ranked Cedar Falls and the top-ranked team in 4A Cedar Rapids Xavier plus swept its first two postseason matches.

"First thing you look at right away is who they're playing," Tabbert said. "We knew they'd bring their 'A' game tonight. We expect a five-set battle."

Service runs from Aschenbrenner and Taylor Klobassa were beneficial in the first two sets.

Aschenbrenner was at the line during an 11-0 run that broke a 7-7 tie and put the Green Devils up 18-7 and in command of the opener. Klobassa capped a 6-0 run in the second with an ace.

They mixed and matched aggressive serves with pin-point accuracy.

"We had to hit the 5-6 seams and the 1-6 seams to get the libero moving," Klobassa said. "We were just ready to go."

Wahlert didn't go away with late pushes in the first two sets. It whittled a 13-point deficit in the opener to eight and staved off three straight set points in the second.

Tabbert didn't want to give the Golden Eagles anymore momentum.

"Just making sure they don't go on long runs," he said. "If they went on a 3-0 run, we're going to stop it right there."

Osage closed the first set with three straight as Aschenbrenner fired her third kill of the set to finish it off. A net violation call on Wahlert put the Green Devils up 2-0.

Still, no two-set lead. Osage would know better than anyone.

It pulled off a reverse sweep against Sumner-Fredericksburg nearly a year ago in the 2A regional final. And Wahlert, initially, appeared to jump start towards that.

It leaped to a 6-3 lead on back-to-back aces from Ella Kelleher. Still, it was a case of too little, too late.

"When you can't spread the offense, it is hard for our pins to be able to terminate against a team like that," Golden Eagles head coach Lindsey Beaves said. "We could never find a rhythm that was comfortable for us."

The Green Devils shut any talk of a comeback down with a 7-1 run to lead by six and they scored the final five points of the match to complete the sweep.

Their middle hitters Jenna Scharper and Jacey Johnston combined for 14 kills and Sydney Muller dished out 31 assists. Klobassa chipped in four kills in a balanced front row.

Even libero Jaden Francis had two kills.

"We felt very calm," Aschenbrenner said. "We did not stop swinging and we did not stop being aggressive. That is what's going to get us far in state, too."

Now, Osage will go for another run at state. It was peppered with questions after the state title in 2020 if it would return. Those same questions were asked after the run to the semis last fall.

It might be time to put those questions to bed, for good.

"We pushed hard this season," Klobassa said.