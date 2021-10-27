Osage volleyball pulls off massive comeback, qualifies for sixth-straight state tournament

The Osage volleyball team wasn't about to go down without a fight.

Actually, the Green Devils weren't about to go down at all.

Trailing 2-0 in the Class 2A, Region 6 championship to No. 5 Sumner-Fredericksburg at Charles City on Wednesday night, the No. 9 Green Devils could've folded.

But that wasn't going to happen.

"We are going to state," senior Kaebre Sullivan declared. "We're not losing before state. I don't think any of the girls gave up."

The Green Devils won the third set. Then, behind 21-13 in the fourth set, Osage came back and won the fourth. Finally, the Green Devils dominated the fifth.

The comeback was complete. Osage took a 3-2 win over the Cougars to advance to its sixth-straight state tournament.

"I think everyone just kind of said, 'We're going to dig in.' We all just kind of mutually agreed at the same time without even talking to each other," junior Claudia Aschenbrenner said. "We're not going to lose this. We're going to keep fighting no matter what happens and never have any regrets."

The Cougars jumped ahead early in the first set and controlled it all the way through in a 25-16 win. A 6-0 run in the middle of the set separated Sumner-Fredericksburg in the victory.

The next set was much closer. The two teams traded blows throughout the set and sat tied at 17 points apiece late in the set. An 8-4 run by the Cougars gave them the 25-21 win.

"I don't know if we over-adjusted for them," Osage head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "We scouted them quite a bit. We made some adjustments, but I think we got outside of our game a little bit. We just had to get back to playing Osage volleyball."

The Green Devils responded by playing its best set of the night. Osage led by five or more points throughout the third set, finally tallying a 25-20 victory to start the rally.

But the rally was almost short-lived.

The Cougars looked like they were going to run away with it late in the fourth set. Trailing 21-13, the Green Devils went on a 14-4 run to shock Sumner-Fredericksburg and take the fourth set, 27-25, and tie the match up.

The Green Devils had all the momentum and blew past the Cougars, 15-6, in the fifth and final set to pull off the come-from-behind victory.

"We don't want to be the team that won state, then didn't get back to it," Aschenbrenner said. "We didn't want to be the next Osage team. We wanted to be our Osage team. The Osage team of 2021. We just were really fighting."

The Green Devils will play in the state tournament next week against an opponent to be announced.

