Osage volleyball gets to semifinals of loaded Cedar Falls Invite

CEDAR FALLS – Class 3A No. 9 Osage's volleyball team lost in the semifinals of the Cedar Falls Invitational to 2A No. 11 Grundy Center in straight sets at Northern Iowa.

Still, Green Devils head coach Bryan Tabbert says he’s still optimistic after seeing the girls in action.

In pool play, Osage came out on top against Iowa City West and Fort Dodge in straight sets, but the real prize was upsetting 5A No. 5 Waukee Northwest in the quarterfinals.

After a back-and-forth sudden death third set, Osage wound up triumphing 25-23 on what should have been a game that went to 15.

“We schedule these tough tournaments to prepare ourselves for the postseason,” Tabbert said. “You know, we’ve got to get prepped for October, November and playing Cedar Falls, playing Waukee Northwest, that prepares us for the 3A schools that we face.”

He’s especially confident with returning talents like sophomore Jenna Scharper and senior Claudia Aschenbrenner, who brought their A-game on Saturday. Meanwhile, Tabbert added that setter Sydney Muller is putting the ball where it needs to be.

Osage still has some more season to go, but Tabbert is confident it can make a deep run if it plays with the same tenacity it did today – especially against the Wolves.

“We’ll see what happens when regional brackets come out, but we keep playing our best, keep playing our game and prepare for the postseason," Tabbert said.

The tournament itself was won by 5A No. 3 Dowling Catholic, who upended Cedar Falls in the other semifinal. The Maroons swept Grundy Center 25-13, 25-14 in the championship match.