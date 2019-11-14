In a season where the Osage volleyball team won a Top of Iowa Conference crown and a Class 2A, Region 2 championship, the Green Devils were hoping they would have one more celebration this season.
But on Thursday, against No. 1 ranked Western Christian in the state semifinals, Osage’s luck finally ran out. The Green Devils fell to the Wolfpack, three sets to none.
"It's not the note we wanted to end on," head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "We set high goals for ourselves, including the state championship. To come up short in the semifinals, it's kind of heartbreaking for the girls. But of course, they're proud of what they accomplished this year, including our play down at state."
Going up against Western Christian, Osage knew it had a tall task. The Wolfpack were making their 19th straight tournament appearance, and came into the match with a 17-match winning streak, and an undefeated record against 2A opponents.
The Green Devils got off to a good start, taking an early 15-14 lead in the first set. As Osage took a lead, the crowd that had traveled to Cedar Rapids to watch its team play roared with approval. A lead is a rare thing to have against the Wolfpack, who have not lost a set since their match against Central Lyon on Oct. 12.
Soon after, the Wolfpack offense started to click. Western Christian went on a six-point run to take a 20-15 lead, and eventually won the set, 25-20.
In the second set, the Green Devils battled back from a five-point deficit to pull within one point, at 24-23,but Western Christian won the set on a block to take it by a 25-23 score.
In the third and final frame, Osage got out to a 5-2 lead, and seemed to have found new life. Yet again, the Wolfpack offense went on a run, scoring seven of the next 10 points to take the lead, and eventually the set, 25-21.
Tori Wynja led the Wolfpack in kills, with 14 on the day, to go along with a team-high 14 digs. Olivia Gransta had 28 assists.
"They had a mix of different attacks they used against us," Tabbert said. "They had a fairly strong right side attack, which we're not used to seeing, so that was a little bit different for us."
For Osage, junior Paige Kisely led the way with 12 kills, along with 13 digs. Freshman Jaden Francis had a team-high 20 digs for the Green Devils, while junior Ellie Bobinet had all 41 of the team’s assists. Danielle Johnson and Meredith Street each had eight kills on the night, and freshman Claudia Aschenbrenner finished with nine.
Though the loss was a disappointing way to end the season, the future looks bright for the Green Devils. They are losing six seniors to graduation, but are returning their entire starting lineup in 2020.
"It gives us a lot of confidence going into next year." Tabbert said.
With the win, Western Christian advances to Friday’s state finals match against Beckman Catholic. Osage finishes its season with an overall record of 37-7, and ends it season in the semifinal round for the second straight season.
