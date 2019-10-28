To the victor go the spoils. Sometimes though, the spoils can bring challenges of their own.
The Osage volleyball team stormed through the 2019 regular season, finishing with a No. 5 ranking in 2A and a 33-6 overall record. The Green Devils’ reward for their domination was a first round bye in the Class 2A, Region 2 tournament.
For a team that had been on a season-long tear, the break was both a blessing and a curse.
"It can go both ways," head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "If you are a little sick, it gives you time to heal, but it is tough to not play against competition for awhile.
The team showed no evidence of rust on Monday night, dominating Central Springs in a 3-0 sweep by set scores of 25-6, 25-10, and 25-10. With the win, the team advanced to the regional semifinals.
“The girls played pretty strong in all aspects of the game,” Tabbert said. “It’s always hard to have a two-week layoff and come back, but I’m pretty proud of how the girls came out.”
Tabbert kept his players' energy level up during their long break through some motivational coaching, and trying to keep practices ‘loose, but competitive.’
The Green Devils also went as a team to the Panthers first round game against West Hancock back on Oct. 22, as a way to scout their upcoming playoff opponent. With as much volleyball as they play, the Green Devils don’t get a chance to be spectators very often.
“We went over there as a team,” Tabbert said. “It was a nice team bonding moment for us to be able to watch. We don’t get to watch too much volleyball as a team together unless we’re playing.”
On Monday, Osage came out swinging against the Panthers. Before the fans in the gym could blink, Osage was out to an 8-1 lead in the first set. The advantage kept growing.
10-2.
15-2.
19-2.
Finally, the Panthers managed to scrape together a few points, but the Green Devils still won by a 25-6 score. After a 25-10 win in the second frame, the third and final set was a bit more competitive, at least early on. Midway through the set, Osage led by just five, at 11-6.
The two teams traded points for awhile, until the Green Devils finally took control, scoring 10 of the final 11 points, to win the set and the game.
When the final ball hit the hardwood to seal the win, the loud and enthusiastic Osage student section let out a triumphant roar, as their team clinched a Halloween date against Lake Mills in the regional semifinals.
“It’s going to be intense,” Tabbert said. “We know that Lake Mills is going to bring a big crowd, and on Halloween night, it’s going to be a heck of a game.”
The Green Devils and Bulldogs will play on Thursday night at 7 p.m., at Osage High School.
