Osage volleyball better defensively behind underclassmen middles, experienced back row

If Bryan Tabbert had a question mark about the 2022 version of Osage's volleyball team, it was warranted.

With the departures of pin hitters Meredith Street and Kaebre Sullivan, it allowed Tabbert to move his stalwart middle Claudia Aschenbrenner to the outside.

"Who is going to fill in as a blocker?" Tabbert said.

A couple young bucks have answered the bell.

Sophomore Jenna Scharper and freshman Jacey Johnston have teamed to gel the Class 3A seventh-ranked Green Devils offense and provide a real spark defensively.

They have combined for 24 solo blocks and have over half of their total blocks.

"Defense has been a key," Tabbert said. "It has always been solid, but this year it has been a focus."

Heading into Tuesday's 3A state quarterfinal contest against second-ranked Davenport Assumption, Osage (29-6) feels cohesive about its defense with its seventh straight state tournament approaching.

It has lost one set over the 12-match winning streak to close the regular season and went a perfect 9-0 in sets in three regional tournament contests. Its average of digs per set increased by at least two from the quarters to the final.

"We're very strong in the back row covering everything," setter Sydney Muller said. "Our thing is we have a really good block. We work around our block. We know they can only hit certain points, so that's where we go. It is muscle memory."

After the past couple of years of the Green Devils having prolific Division I hitters at the pins in Street, Sullivan and Dani Johnson plus Paige Kisley, this group has been about defense.

And, as Aschenbrenner said after the victory over 12th-ranked Dubuque Wahlert a week ago, they have a calming presence about themselves.

"Before we were very offense heavy, but now we have a defensive strong team," the senior said. "We have a lot of good defensive people and we know we can shut people down."

The emergence of Scharper and Johnston has helped.

It was known what Scharper could do last year when she was the second middle in the rotation last year and accumulated 90 kills with a .256 hitting efficiency.

Her kill numbers have doubled and she's hitting above .370 which allowed her to garner first team all-Top of Iowa East honors.

"We didn't have as many hitters with Claudia transitioning to the outside so I knew I needed to step up a little bit," Scharper said.

Johnston is a different story.

She balanced volleyball with cross country as an eighth grader. Admittedly, she was torn on which sport to do at Osage.

There was a time she considered doubling up.

"I did both practices all summer," Johnston said. "Doing both wasn't going to work with my schedule."

It was at one of the team camps the Green Devils went to prior to the start of the season where the first-year starter decided to focus on volleyball.

And Tabbert has been more than happy with her sudden development.

"Just amaxzing how she has made that leap and performed at a high level," he said. "That's hard for any kid to do. She's ready right now."

Muller has had to figure things out as a first-year setter after being a defensive specialist last year. Her timing on the quick sets to Scharper and Johnston has been a process.

Scharper likes it a little lower and Johnston prefers a higher set.

"Starting in the summer from now, it is way better," Muller said. "They switch in and out all the time. I feel like you need constructive criticism to get better; you want to see your hitters succeed."

The Green Devils are aiming for their sixth straight trip to the semifinals. They were in the same position last fall, the seven seed in the 2A bracket and they upset second-seeded Wilton.

Can a repeat happen?

An all-too-common opponent awaits.

Assumption and Osage will meet for the third time at the state tournament over the last five years. The Green Devils have won both meetings, a five-set thriller in the quarters in 2018 and a four-set triumph in the semis in 2020, the year of their state title.

"I think it will definitely be difficult," Scharper said.

The Knights finished second in a top-heavy Mississippi Athletic Conference out in Eastern Iowa. They have two starters that played in the 2020 match in right side Ava Schubert and pin Maggie Johnson.

Osage counters with Aschenbrenner and Francis as the only returners that were on the state title team.

"We know they're a good team and have some good hitters," Muller said. "It is going to come down to who makes the least amount of errors. When you're at this level of competition, you can't make mistakes."

Schubert has been Assumption's top option at 3.3 kills per set while her younger sister Ellie has been its setter in the 5-1 with roughly 10 assists per set.

The Knights serving has been a core strength. Their 271 total is third in Class 3A and they are second in aces per set at just over seven.

"We work on our serve recieve quite a bit so we try to be in system," Tabbert said. "We'll see what Assumption brings."

Over the regional tournament, Osage donned the same green jersey tops it wore in 2020. Aschenbrenner mentioned she "hopes" it is in the rotation when it makes the trek to Coralville.

Still, this group is trying to write their own story. And after another year of being peppered with questions about reloading or returning to state, they have answered them.

Now, they want to prove once again just how dangerous they get once state is upon them.

"We're going to break out these cool jerseys, knowing there is that little bit of stuff behind that," Aschenbrenner said. "There is that expectation."