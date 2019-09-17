Osage 3, Nashua-Plainfield 0
The Osage volleyball team continued its strong start to the season with a sweep of Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday, as the Green Devils beat the Huskies by set scores of 25-10, 25-11, and 25-7.
The Green Devils are off to their best start in recent memory, and are now 10-1 on the season.
Osage will play in a tournament on Saturday, at Dike High School.
