{{featured_button_text}}
VBall Osage vs. Nashua 1

Osage celebrates after closing out the third and winning set against Nashua-Plainfield Tuesday in Nashua.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

Osage 3, Nashua-Plainfield 0

The Osage volleyball team continued its strong start to the season with a sweep of Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday, as the Green Devils beat the Huskies by set scores of 25-10, 25-11, and 25-7. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Green Devils are off to their best start in recent memory, and are now 10-1 on the season. 

Osage will play in a tournament on Saturday, at Dike High School. 

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments