There are certain moments that a high school team will never forget. A Hail-Mary touchdown pass to end a game in overtime. A three-point shot to take the lead as time expires.
One such moment occurred Thursday night at Osage High School as the final serve bounced off a defenders arm, hit the ceiling and fell to gym floor. With the point, Osage secured a three-set sweep over historic rival Lake Mills, punching its ticket to the Class 2A, Region 2 championship game.
The night began with a loud and rowdy first set, as the Green Devils quickly pulled ahead of the Bulldogs, much to the delight of the costumed student section, named the “Devil’s Den.” The gym was packed with fans on both sides, but once the Osage energy started to build, it only grew from there.
“I was really happy and exciting to be in a gym with all these people,” sophomore Meredith Street said. “Everyone is super excited. They really hype us up for all of our games, and get us super excited. It makes us excited to play with everyone and have home games.”
The Green Devils took the first set by a score of 25-11, and then took the second set by a similar 25-13 score.
In the third and final set, it looked like the Bulldogs offense was finally starting to click. Lake Mills took a 7-5 lead, and the two teams traded points for several minutes.
Midway through the set, the Bulldogs held a 17-13 lead. But things fell apart for Lake Mills, as the Green Devils went on an 8-1 run, and eventually took the frame by a 25-20 score.
Street was the server when the ball hit the hardwood to end the match. Her teammates on the bench stormed the court and head coach Bryan Tabbert raised his arms in exultation.
It was the first win for Osage against Lake Mills since 2008. After the conference realignment, the longtime rivals haven’t played each other in quite awhile.
“We kept that out of the girls' minds,” Tabbert said. “We hadn’t played them since 2014, so they’ve forgotten about the Lake Mills/Osage rivalry. As coaches, we talked about how long its been since we’ve beaten them. We kind of just let the girls not know anything about that, and just let them play their game.”
For this game, the team’s top players played at the top of their game. Juniors’ Danielle Johnson and Paige Kisley led the team in kills, with 17 and 15 respectively. Johnson also had 13 digs, one behind Jaden Francis, who had a team-high 14.
Setter Ellie Bobinet contributed 33 sets, giving her a best-in-Iowa 1076 on the season.
Coming into his first season as head coach of the Osage program, Tabbert knew that he had to do without seven departing seniors from the 2018 state semifinal squad. Tabbert had repeatedly said that he trusted his returning players, who brought that championship experience and plenty of motivation into the 2019 season.
So far, it seems to have helped the team stay calm in big moments.
“It helps a ton,” Tabbert said. “Those girls can kind of control the emotions of everybody else on the court. They’ve been there, they’ve been in those close games, those five set barnburners, and they can take control of the court.
As the gym celebrated around him, Tabbert reflected on the team’s big win. Going up against longtime Lake Mills head coach Jim Boehmer, the Green Devils’ coach knew that he should expect the unexpected. And even though they swept the Bulldogs, Tabbert knew that the opposing team would fight until the last moment.
On the final play, he waited until he was absolutely sure it was over before he began to celebrate.
“I know those Lake Mills girls are scrappy,” Tabbert said. “I see the ball go off the ceiling, and I thought, ‘it ain’t over yet, one of those girls is going to get the ball.’ It dropped, and it was relief and excitement.”
Osage will play Emmetsburg on Tuesday for the Class 2A, Region 2 championship. The game will take place at 7 p.m. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School.
NORTH IOWA ROUNDUP
Janesville 3, North Butler 0: The North Butler volleyball team got swept on Thursday in the Class 1A, Region 5 semifinals, as Janesville advanced to the championship game. The Bearcats lost by set scores of 25-18, 25-12, and 25-13.
Janesville will play on Tuesday against Gladbrook-Reinbeck for the regional title at Clarksville High School.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3, Bishop Garrigan 1: The Bishop Garrigan volleyball team fell in four sets to Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Thursday in the Class 1A, Region 5 semifinals.
The Golden Bears won the first set by a 25-23 score, but fell in the final three frames 25-19, 25-15, and 25-14.
Senior Katie Noonan led the team with 13 kills on the night, also contributing 13 digs. Senior Mackenzie Meister and junior Reese Rosenmeyer paced the team in assists with 16, and 15 respectively.
With the loss, Bishop Garrigan fell to 19-12 on the season. Gladbrook-Reinbeck will face Janesville on Tuesday in the regional championship.
