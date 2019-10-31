Thursday night will be a night to remember for high school volleyball fans in North Iowa.
Not only will it be Halloween, but two of the area’s best volleyball programs will go head to head for a spot in the Class 2A, Region 2 championship game.
Lake Mills vs. No. 5 Osage is a battle of the heavyweight teams, and Bulldogs coach Jim Boehmer is excited, to say the least.
“Osage. David vs Goliath, USA vs Soviet Union, Me vs. my older brother,” Boehmer said. ”They all sound daunting. But, you are measured not by your wins or your losses in life. You are measured by how you face and confront adversity."
Lake Mills goes into the matchup with a 30-9 record, winners of 10 of its past 12 matches. Kylee Greenfield leads the team with 355 kills on the season. With their win over North Union in the quarterfinals round, the Bulldogs clinched their 16th straight season with at least 30 wins. The team also won its 16th conference title in the past 17 seasons.
Fittingly, the Bulldogs will face their scariest opponent of the season on the spookiest night of the year. In what is sure to be a raucous atmosphere, they will battle the No. 5 ranked Osage squad on Halloween night for a spot in the regional finals.
“It’s going to be intense,” Tabbert said. “We know that Lake Mills is going to bring a big crowd, and on Halloween night, it’s going to be a heck of a game.”
Osage is fresh off a two-week break, as the team received a first round bye in the Class 2A, Region 2 tournament. The Green Devils showed no signs of rust on Monday, as they swept aside Central Springs in the quarterfinals round.
Osage is now 34-6 on the season, and leads the state with 1,285 team kills. The team is also sixth in the state with 290 aces, and leads Iowa with 1,186 assists. Osage has won six of its past seven games
“We’re still ready to go,” junior Danielle Johnson said after Monday’s win. “It’s another check off the list, and we’re still fired up for Thursday. It’s a relief that we got the first round done, and we’re ready to go into the second round.”
Johnson finished with a team-high 12 kills for the Green Devils against the Panthers. She knows that Thursday’s match against Lake Mills will be one of Osage’s biggest challenges yet, but the team is ready to match up against the Top of Iowa West champions.
“We’re excited because they won the other side of the conference,” Johnson said. "We’re definitely excited to see who can win the whole conference, and we know that they’re going to have some competition to bring."
The winner of Thursday’s game will play on Nov. 5, against the winner of the semifinal between Emmetsburg and Pocahontas area.
