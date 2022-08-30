Opstvedt, Kruckenberg relishing last go-around of playing sports together at Newman

When it happens, a smile is cracked between the two of them.

Unlike previous years, quick sets between Newman Catholic's Emily Opstvedt and Liz Kruckenberg weren't too common. Now that the middle hitter spot is more open to Kruckenberg's taking, her and Opstvedt have connected multiple times.

And each will look at each other with a hint of happiness.

"Now this year we can do it, it really hypes us up," Opstvedt said.

The chemistry those two share isn't just on the volleyball court. Both were starters on the Knights girls basketball team and were integral parts of their softball team reaching the state tournament over the summer.

Now, with Opstvedt entering her final year as a prep and Kruckenberg one more to go, they are embarking on a bittersweet and emotional journey that will go all the way through July.

"I was very excited when I knew she was going to set a little bit," Kruckenberg said. "We have always worked really well together in all the different sports."

Those two have the most experience for a Newman squad that has just 10 total players on the varsity roster. It has created opportunities for them to be used in a variety of ways.

Kruckenberg played all-around before getting hit in the face in the third set against North Butler on Monday night and had to be on the sideline with a change in rotation.

She stated afterward her face is fine.

"Getting them all in, that contributes to our overall game play," Kruckenberg said. "We have a lot of different aspects everyone brings."

The junior has been one of the better defenders for the Knights with five blocks – two of them solo – and third on the team with 16 digs. She also has the team lead in aces with nine and is serving a crisp 91.2 percent from the line.

Newman head coach Kristen Breckenridge doesn't foresee the talent and grittiness of Kruckenberg going unnoticed.

"Her volleyball knowledge in general is key to the court," Breckenridge said.

Opstvedt has added more hitting to her repertoire. Still one of the top setters in the Knights 6-2, she has expanded to play either pin and has notched nearly as many kills (25) as assists (26) through five matches.

In a four-set Top of Iowa East setback versus the Bearcats, Opstvedt dished out 11 assists and fired home 10 kills. They weren't soft kills, either.

"Volleyball is my favorite sport, always has been," Opstvedt said. "I go to the NIACC volleyball and I've been working this summer a lot."

Breckenridge agreed that Opstvedt is one of the more versatile players she has coached. The senior is tied for the team lead in digs with 22 and has eight service aces.

It makes sense as to why Kruckenberg and Opstvedt are a tight knit duo. They practically feed off each other.

"If we can utilize their stats and their skill levels, our team, keeping that cohesiveness with them on that court makes a difference," Breckenridge said.

Newman is trying to have its third double digit winning season over the last decade, but none have reached 15 wins. Even with a 10-person roster and about an eight player rotation, it isn't using that as an excuse.

The Knights believe they are close to being a team vying for a top-half finish in the TIC-East.

"If our serve recieve come together and all the little mistakes, we get rid of those, we can finish (top-five)," Opstvedt said.

Breckenridge noted Newman made too many "simple errors" that snowballed into not keeping momentum versus North Butler. And cohesion amongst the rotation, getting comfortable, is another hurdle.

Yet the Knights don't think those adjustments will be a season-long process.

"We all have so much potential to work great together," Kruckenberg said. "It is a little bit of tweaking and a little bit more gym. Once it clicks, it won't unclick."