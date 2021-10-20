North Iowa Pacesetter: Growing confidence propels Hansen to Mohawks XC record

At the beginning of the fall cross country season, Janae Hansen was nervous, her confidence was low and she wasn't sure just how good she could be.

The freshman runner for Mason City had just transferred from Newman Catholic after middle school.

She didn't know anybody. Her belief in herself was limited.

"I was a little timid," Hansen admitted. "I thought I should probably be in JV. But I've really improved a lot throughout the year."

You can say that again.

This week's North Iowa Pacesetter has dropped nearly four minutes off her time since the start of the season. In her latest outing last Thursday at the CIML-Iowa conference meet in Ankeny, she ran a personal-best time of 20 minutes, 7 seconds.

The time placed her 11th at the meet, which earned her all-conference honors. On top of that, she broke the Mason City girls cross country school record by one second.

Mason City head coach Tyler Ketelsen didn't expect a school record time to be broken when the day started Thursday. But he's thrilled Hansen did it.

"As she had about 400 meters to go and I looked at the time and the clock, I thought, 'Wow, she's going to be really close to it,'" Ketelsen said. "Coming into the home stretch I thought, 'Here we go.' She pours it on and sprints at the end and got it by a second."

How did Hansen go from timid to confident? How did she drop nearly four minutes off her time in one season?

The first step in the right direction was the Mason City cross country teams' trip to Colorado before the season started. There, she started to learn more about her teammates, and started to believe in her abilities.

"After the Colorado trip, I gained a lot of confidence because of how I was running compared to other people," Hansen said. "The time trials is where I really realized that I was faster than I thought."

But throughout the season, she had her fair share of ups and downs.

"I wasn't really pushing myself in races at the beginning of the year," Hansen said. "After races, I'd be unsatisfied with how I performed."

Hansen says her dad, Matt, who ran at Wartburg College, always told her about how good she could be.

But it took a while for Hansen to have that belief in herself.

"She was kind of finding her way, getting in better shape as the season progressed and just being inexperienced," Ketelsen said. "She's gained tons of great experience. Each and every time you run a 5K you learn something from that."

Only recently – specifically, the past couple of weeks – has Hansen started seeing the results she was hoping for.

She's dropped nearly two minutes of time in the past three weeks of races.

"I kind of just realized how fast I actually am," Hansen said.

The future for Hansen and the Mohawks is bright. There are no graduating seniors on the team this season. Four of the squad's top five runners are sophomores or freshmen.

What makes the future even more interesting in the next few years is that 12 of the top 16 runners at the conference meet were freshmen.

It will be a fun challenge for Hansen to try and continue to grow throughout her varsity career.

"It keeps kind of coming along gradually for her," Ketelsen said. "Now you're starting to see that talent and that confidence really come out for her."

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

