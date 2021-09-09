North Iowa Pacesetter: Grimm continues run of successful Osage setters

There's been a consistent line of setters that have come through Osage. Rylie Olson first, then Bobinet and now Grimm. There's an expectation that whoever is going to run the offense, will do it smoothly.

Something that Tabbert knew Grimm could do.

"I wouldn't say I'm surprised," he said. "Just that player we always looked towards to take that varsity role."

Tabbert has been Grimm's coach through her junior varsity days. She was the scout team setter last fall when the Green Devils went on their state championship run.

The senior got a first person view of how Bobinet ran the offense. And some life lessons, too.

"It was definitely an adjustment," Grimm said. "She helped me run the plays. I work on having a strong offense. It has been an emphasis for me."

Her first match against Newman Catholic, Grimm distributed 27 assists. She followed that with 30 against Central Springs. Yet what has made her deadly isn't her setting.

It is her serving.

Grimm fired home seven aces against the Knights and Panthers. Her serving percentage is 94.7 percent, second highest on the team with at least 25 attempts.