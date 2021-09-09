North Iowa Pacesetter: Grimm continues run of successful Osage setters

Addy Grimm knew her time was coming. It was just a matter of when, not if.
When Ellie Bobinet – the latest in a line of premier setters to come through Osage's volleyball program – graduated, it was Grimm's time to step into the spotlight.
Still, she was incredibly nervous.
"There's definitely a lot of pressure," Grimm said.
So Grimm and Bryan Tabbert met during the offseason to discuss the 2021 season. All Tabbert wanted to do was calm her nerves and make her understand that she was ready.
"She told me her thoughts about next year," said Tabbert, the Green Devils' head coach. "I told her 'Addy, you've been setting against a state championship team all season. You're ready to go right now.'"
Consider the nerves gone.
Grimm, this week's North Iowa Pacesetter, has 83 assists through three games for Class 2A No. 8 Osage, while also boasting 10 dump kills and 15 aces from the service line.
Not too bad for a player that didn't get varsity court time until this season.
"I have surprised myself a little bit," Grimm said. "My teammates made me confident and I feel like everything is flowing pretty (well) right now."
There's been a consistent line of setters that have come through Osage. Rylie Olson first, then Bobinet and now Grimm. There's an expectation that whoever is going to run the offense, will do it smoothly.
Something that Tabbert knew Grimm could do.
"I wouldn't say I'm surprised," he said. "Just that player we always looked towards to take that varsity role."
Tabbert has been Grimm's coach through her junior varsity days. She was the scout team setter last fall when the Green Devils went on their state championship run.
The senior got a first person view of how Bobinet ran the offense. And some life lessons, too.
"It was definitely an adjustment," Grimm said. "She helped me run the plays. I work on having a strong offense. It has been an emphasis for me."
Her first match against Newman Catholic, Grimm distributed 27 assists. She followed that with 30 against Central Springs. Yet what has made her deadly isn't her setting.
It is her serving.
Grimm fired home seven aces against the Knights and Panthers. Her serving percentage is 94.7 percent, second highest on the team with at least 25 attempts.
"When she was on JV, she was our first server," Tabbert said. "She'd start with momentum and she's done a great job carrying that to the varsity level."
Kaebre Sullivan, Meredith Street and Claudia Aschenbrenner grew up with Grimm on the volleyball court. Those four have been friends their entire high school careers.
Which made setting to them all that more comfortable.
"It helps with our whole team working together," Grimm said. "I have been playing with these girls for a while."
The numbers might not be as high as the group last year, but there certainly hasn't been a noticeable drop off. Those three hitters all have at least 25 kills and a hitting efficiency north of .430.
Even Grimm has used her volleyball IQ to see an opening and unleash a dump kill.
"It has helped me gained my confidence," Grimm said.
Track and field is a sport Grimm has been a consistent performer on. She was integral in the Green Devils leaving Drake Stadium with a third place trophy in the spring.
Yet this early season success is giving her thoughts on playing volleyball at the next level.
"I do some in mind for either track or volleyball," Grimm said.
There has not been a final decision as of yet on athletics or a school. The only thing Grimm knows for certain is that her major will be dietetics.
If athletics work around her major, she'll be all for it.
"It makes me kind of feel like 'OK, maybe I can go further with this,'" she said. "Before, I didn't know if I was going to be able to."
Tabbert has already gotten a couple of volleyball coaches contacting him about Grimm. He believes the type of player she is will translate well to the college ranks.
"Addy is a very gifted athlete," Tabbert said. "She had to wait her turn. She has the potential to play college volleyball."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.