North Iowa Pacesetter: Bonner now the leader for West Fork volleyball

Follow the leader.

That's what West Fork's Madisyn Bonner did all the way back in seventh grade. She saw almost everyone she knew play volleyball in middle school, so she decided to do it, too.

"I definitely started playing it because I love watching other people play," Bonner said.

This week's North Iowa Pacesetter has transitioned from the follower to the leader.

Bonner leads the Warhawks in kills with 91, is on pace for her second season with a positive hitting efficiency and has become one of the integral pieces in their 9-16 campaign.

"Volleyball is not something you just pick up, it takes a lot of skill," Bonner said. "You have other things you need to do, like push it or tip it."

West Fork recently completed its first weekend tournament where it went above .500. Bonner posted 13 kills in its three wins and finished with 17 for the tournament.

If she gets at least nine kills in the Warhawks' Class 2A regional opener against South Winneshiek, she'll hit the century mark for the first time in a single season.

"Lifting and doing early bird (gym) has helped me throughout my career," Bonner said.

Bonner is a three-sport standout for West Fork. She is one of the returning starters on its basketball team and received significant playing time in softball over the summer.

Volleyball is one of her two passionate sports.

"I like hitting the ball," Bonner said. "Getting a kill is fun."

Her sophomore year, Bonner admitted to being scared to hit the ball if it was set to her. It wasn't a naive feeling of not knowing where to place the ball either down the line or on a cross.

That senior group helped her get rid of those feelings.

"It was very nerve-wracking," Bonner said. "They picked you up a lot."

Warhawks head coach Hannah Vaughan stands at 6-foot-2. As she glanced around the practice gym last fall, Bonner, who is 5-foot-7, didn't catch her eye at first.

Then Vaughan saw her jump.

"I was like 'Okay, there we go,'" she said.

Bonner was second on the team with 54 kills as a junior. Her hitting efficiency was minus-.030, a stark difference than the plus-.101 as a sophomore.

Vaughan has seen her outside hitter become much smarter in her final year as a prep.

"She's gotten a lot smarter with placement," Vaughan said. "When she sees it is an excellent set, she thinks I can slam this down."

Bonner feels like she can now read a rotation and an opposing team's back row better. Which she credits to gaining experience over her three years as a starter.

"I've learned a lot," Bonner said.

The Warhawks are in a difficult half of their Class 2A regional. They'll get a rematch with the Warriors on Monday, then could face their conference foe in No. 10 Osage in a second round matchup.

West Fork got to 10 points once in the regular season contest with the Green Devils.

"What I've been telling the girls everyday, they know what they need to do," Vaughan said. "We'll see how it goes."

For Bonner, she is undecided on what her next steps are athletically. She is open to playing volleyball or basketball at the collegiate level, but nothing as transpired yet.

If this is her last game or games stepping onto a volleyball court, she doesn't plan on going away quietly.

"I think volleyball would be a really fun sport to play in college," Bonner said. "I'm trying to put everything out there and hope the outcome is a 'W.'"

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

