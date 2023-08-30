High School Volleyball
TUESDAY'S SCORES
IOWA ALLIANCE CONFERENCE
Mason City def. Des Moines East 25-19, 25-10, 25-17
TOP OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Decorah def. Saint Ansgar 21-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11
Forest City def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 25-15, 25-11, 25-16
Lake Mills def. Belmond-Klemme 25-19, 21-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-5
Nashua-Plainfield def. Northwood-Kensett 25-21, 25-15, 25-22
Osage def. Central Springs 17-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16
Rockford def. West Fork 25-17, 25-21, 16-25, 25-15
West Hancock vs. Eagle Grove
IOWA STAR CONFERENCE
Tripoli def. Riceville 25-11, 25-15, 25-11