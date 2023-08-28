High School Volleyball
SATURDAY'S SCORES
IOWA ALLIANCE CONFERENCE
Charles City def. Mason City 21-7, 21-11
Hampton-Dumont-CAL def. Mason City 21-18, 23-25, 15-5
Decorah def. Mason City 21-9, 19-21, 15-8
Mason City def. Riceville 19-21, 21-12, 15-12
Mason City def. Iowa Falls-Alden 21-14, 21-13
TOP OF IOWA CONFERENCE
North Union def. Newman Catholic 21-13, 21-17
Rockford def. West Hancock 21-19, 21-12
Rockford def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 21-18, 21-17
North Union def. West Fork 21-8, 21-15
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura def. North Union 21-18, 21-10
Rockford def. Northwood-Kensett 22-20, 21-17
West Delaware def. Osage 21-18, 22-20
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura def. West Fork 21-23, 21-13, 15-7
Newman Catholic def. West Fork 12-21, 21-17, 15-9
Osage def. Alburnett 21-11, 21-13
North Iowa def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 21-19, 21-15
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura def. Newman Catholic, 21-16, 21-19, 15-9
NORTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE
Hampton-Dumont-CAL def. Riceville 22-20, 21-19
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21-17, 21-15
Clear Lake def. Estherville Lincoln Central 21-19, 21-16
Estherville Lincoln Central def. Clear Lake 21-16, 21-17
Riceville def. Iowa Falls-Alden 14-21, 21-11, 15-11
NORTHEAST IOWA CONFERENCE
Charles City def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21-13, 21-9
Charles City def. Iowa Falls-Alden 21-12, 21-4
Charles City def. Decorah 21-17, 21-7
Charles City def. Riceville 21-13, 21-9
Decorah def. Riceville, 23-21, 21-23, 15-9
Decorah def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21-23, 21-15, 15-6
Decorah def. Iowa Falls-Alden 21-19, 13-21, 15-12