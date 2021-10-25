No. 9 Osage sweeps Lake Mills, sets up regional final with No. 5 Sumner-Fredericksburg

Osage ran its quick sets to near perfection in the first set Monday night. It rallied to claim the second set. It was dominant in the third set.

The Class 2A ninth-ranked Green Devils told a different story in each set on Monday night. The end sentence was the same.

They moved on to the regional final with a convincing 25-12, 26-24, 25-10 triumph over Lake Mills at Osage High School to set up a date with fifth-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg.

That top-10 matchup will take place on Wednesday at Charles City Middle School.

"We came out pretty strong those first and third sets and that's what we wanted to," Osage head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "Honestly, I still felt pretty nervous. Being up 2-0, that's not enough against Lake Mills."

From the opening serve, the Green Devils faced little resistance. They jumped out to a 6-0 in the first set and ballooned it to 16-6 midway through. Addy Grimm and Claudia Aschenbrenner established the middle with quick sets.

Grimm had 11 of her 33 assists in the first set and Aschenbrenner slammed home five of her 12 kills.

"We've been working on them all year and they're finally peaking," Aschenbrenner said. "Addy is getting better everyday and I'm getting better everyday. We cannot let up so we really pushed. I'm really proud of us."

The speed of the hitters and the offense caught the Bulldogs off guard.

"We weren't expecting (Osage to be) that fast," outside hitter Ellie Hanna said.

Set three was much of the same.

Green Devils senior Kaebre Sullivan was at the forefront with eight of her match-high 14 kills in the set. She was firing in attacks from the back row and the left side at will.

They took a 9-1 lead and never trailed from that point on. Lake Mills didn't get to 10 points until Osage was already at match point.

"I knew this was going to be a mountain to climb," Bulldogs head coach Jim Boehmer said. "I didn't expect anything less from them."

The second set was the most competitive.

Lake Mills overcame a 13-6 deficit and crept to within 15-13. Both sides exchanged points as the lead never got greater than three. The Bulldogs took their first lead on a 5-0 run to lead 20-19.

After Sullivan tied it at 20, Ella Stene put Lake Mills ahead and back-to-back hitting errors enlarged its lead to three. It had set point after a Leah Moen dump kill.

"They had a few miscues and we knew we kind of needed that," Boehmer said. "That was the decider. We had to have that set, that was a must."

Tabbert called timeout. What followed was another indication of Osage's front row power.

Aschenbrenner got a block, then Meredith Street recorded two consecutive kills. And at set point, Ashcenbrenner got the block up and the ball rolled along the top of the net and dropped on the Bulldogs side.

From that point on, Osage took full control.

"I didn't think that (ball) would go over," Aschenbrenner said. "I was like 'Oh my gosh we're about to play two more points.'"

Aschenbrenner, Street and Sullivan all recorded double digit kill numbers. Lake Mills was led by six kills from Stene and five apiece from Hanna and Brooke Bergo.

It was the end of a 30-win season plus a Top of Iowa West Conference title for Lake Mills.

"This was a difficult regional," Boehmer said. "Welcome to 2A volleyball in the Northeast (portion) of the state. It is par for the course."

Osage now gets a rematch with Sumner-Fredericksburg. The two met in a weekend tournament, a 2-0 win by the Cougars.

"We talked about some adjustments," Tabbert said. "We knew in the long run Sumner could be an option in the postseason, sure enough it is."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.