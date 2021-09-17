Newman Catholic volleyball turning little successes into big ones

But the Knights came back to earn a 26-24 win. Fighting back after falling behind is something the team might not have done earlier in the season.

"I think we're improving as we go," senior Madi Elwood said. "Every game we get better in one way or another. Even if we lose, I feel like there's always something we did good on the court."

According to Elwood, if the Knights win, there are normally two key things that Knights have done well in the match.

One of those is maintaining high energy and feeding off it throughout the sets. Her head coach agreed.

"If we have energy and we have fun, that's when we see the successes we see," Breckenridge said.

The other is a simple part of the game that can go overlooked sometimes.

"Passing was a big thing for us," Elwood said. "At the beginning of the season our passes just weren't working very well. We spent a bunch of practices just passing, passing, passing. It's helped us a lot."

Breckenridge says, on top of that, just getting her players to be more confident in themselves is something that has improved the team's overall success as well.

But it's taken some time to accomplish that.