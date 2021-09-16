Newman Catholic volleyball sweeps West Hancock

For the Newman Catholic volleyball team, wins have been hard to come by at times this season.

But you couldn't tell that watching the Knights play against West Hancock on Thursday night in Mason City.

In Top of Iowa East vs. West action, the Knights earned a 3-0 sweep over the Eagles. Newman Catholic earned a 25-20 win in set one, a 25-13 win in set two and a hard-fought 26-24 win in the final set.

"I think we showed our spirit as to not giving up when we're down a few or we mess up," Newman Catholic head coach Kristen Breckenridge said. "Our girls are learning to find a way to bring themselves back from that and play some good volleyball."

The two teams traded blows throughout the first set. The score was tied at 12 apiece, before the Knights went on a 6-1 run to make the score 18-13. The home team never looked back afterwards in a 25-20 first set victory.

In the second set, Newman Catholic got out to a massive 15-3 lead and never looked back in a 25-13 win.

"I think we were feeding off the energy in that first set," senior Madi Elwood said. "Our second set, we just took off."