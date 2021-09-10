New McDonough on the block: Freshman setter contributing to Central Springs volleyball

Stop me if you've heard this before, Central Springs fans:
A member of the McDonough family is experiencing success in sports this season.
The McDonough name has made quite the impact for Central Springs athletics. Jay McDonough is the head wrestling coach for the Panthers, while his two sons, seniors Bryce and Clayton, have both stood out in wrestling and cross country.
There's a new McDonough on the block, however.
Freshman Azaria McDonough has already made an impact as the new setter for the Panthers' volleyball team. Through seven games, McDonough leads the team with 93 assists.
"She has a natural ability," Central Springs head coach Maggie Pruin said. "She's so coachable. Give her a task and she'll give you everything she can to do that."
Azaria has watched her two older twin brothers succeed in wrestling and cross country for the past few years. Clayton took third place at 126 pounds at the state meet last February, while Bryce took fifth place at 145 pounds.
Bryce is also currently ranked 12th in the Class 1A individual cross country rankings.
"It actually really motivated me," Azaria said. "Seeing my brothers going to state and just having all the success really motivated me and pushed me to where I want to be."
It's rare to see a freshman succeed at the varsity level right away. However, Azaria has spent years on the court preparing for this moment.
Since elementary school, she has spent time playing for club and AAU volleyball teams. By the time she was in eighth grade, it was hard for Pruin not to notice Azaria's talent.
"Growing up, she put herself in situations to be where she's at right now," Pruin said. "You can't just come in as a 14 or 15 year old and expect to be playing at a level with 17 and 18 year olds. She has built herself up for that. So I wasn't shocked for her to come in and see the skills that she had."
After graduating a handful of senior starters from last year's team, the Panthers are still searching for the right recipe for success to start this season. The squad currently holds an early season overall record of 2-7.
However, Pruin is excited to keep coaching the Panthers' young setter of the future so early in her career.
"She has a lot of room to grow yet, so we're kind of teaching her the game still," Pruin said. "She has the talent and the natural ability to set the ball. But there's a lot more to it than that. There's the knowledge of the game, and that's where she's at."
Although Azaria expected to get varsity playing time before this season started, it's still a good feeling to get experience at the varsity level as a freshman.
"I think it's very cool," Azaria said. "I feel like with the amount of experience I'll get, I feel like throughout my high school years, I'll get even better."
Azaria and the Panthers will play next at 9 a.m. at their home tournament on Saturday.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.