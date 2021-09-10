New McDonough on the block: Freshman setter contributing to Central Springs volleyball

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It's rare to see a freshman succeed at the varsity level right away. However, Azaria has spent years on the court preparing for this moment.

Since elementary school, she has spent time playing for club and AAU volleyball teams. By the time she was in eighth grade, it was hard for Pruin not to notice Azaria's talent.

"Growing up, she put herself in situations to be where she's at right now," Pruin said. "You can't just come in as a 14 or 15 year old and expect to be playing at a level with 17 and 18 year olds. She has built herself up for that. So I wasn't shocked for her to come in and see the skills that she had."

After graduating a handful of senior starters from last year's team, the Panthers are still searching for the right recipe for success to start this season. The squad currently holds an early season overall record of 2-7.

However, Pruin is excited to keep coaching the Panthers' young setter of the future so early in her career.

"She has a lot of room to grow yet, so we're kind of teaching her the game still," Pruin said. "She has the talent and the natural ability to set the ball. But there's a lot more to it than that. There's the knowledge of the game, and that's where she's at."