Mohawks fight to the end down three starters, fall to Wolves in three sets

One starter was out before the first serve Tuesday night. Another went down late in the first set. The final starter was on the bench in the second set.

Mason City played behind for nearly the entirety of its CIML match against the new kids on the block, Waukee Northwest, and despite a couple furious rallies, could not extend it to a fourth set.

The Wolves edged out the Mohawks 25-22, 25-10, 25-18 at North Iowa Area Community College.

"We're proud of the effort," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "There's some execution things we need to take care of, we didn't adjust to their swings like we wanted to. They're a tough team.

"We fought all the way through. We never gave up."

Mohawks starting setter Breanna Lowe, already with her ankle taped up and braced, rolled it for the third time this season and was in tears being helped to the bench.

Their libero Kylie Trappe went to the sideline and didn't return. One of their hitters, junior Chloe Callanan, did not suit up due to a shoulder injury.

Still, Mason City (7-9) refused to go away quietly trailing 2-0.

It stared at a 21-11 deficit before using a 6-1 spurt to trim the margin to five. Waukee NW (11-4) scored three of the final four points to finish off the sweep and snap a three-match skid.

"We could've easily let it go away," Klaashen said. "Feel like we have great people on our team. We had to overcome quite a bit. For us, I think that's a trait for us. We don't give up."

The first set was the most thrilling.

After the Wolves jumped ahead 14-7 and were keeping the Mohawks out of system for most of the set, the latter went on an 8-0 run to take their first lead of the match.

The two sides were tied at 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 until Waukee NW used a Saide Maas kills and a block involving her and Celeste Christiansen to take a two-point lead and powered through for an opening set win.

"I think at times, that's been an issue is our serve receive, just being a little flat-footed," Klaashen said. "We had our chance, we had the momentum. It doesn't take much to stop the momentum."

A 16-3 run in the second set allowed the Wolves to cruise to victory. They had three of their servers attempt more than three serves in a rotation.

Jada Williams led the Mohawks attack with nine kills while Ellie Kotta chipped in five and Aubree Hansen had four. Ella Turk came off the bench for the injured Lowe and dished out 10 assists.

Trappe led the back row with 14 digs. Mason City left the locker room with a feeling of disappointment. It has already exceeded last season's win total.

Now the bar is being raised.

"We're disappointed we loss tonight, went in expecting to win," Klaahsen said. "Hasn't always been the case the last four years."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

