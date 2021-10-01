Minnis a menace on the Saints' front row

Tyler Johnson chuckled when asked if Brianna Minnis is the shortest middle hitter he has had during his tenure as the head coach of St. Ansgar's volleyball team.

"I bet she's the same size as some of the smaller ones that we've had," Johnson said. "It is easier for the (her) setters to set her."

Her 5-foot-7 stature hasn't hindered her ability to be an effective middle hitter in the Saints' 6-2 offense. Rather, she sees it as an advantage.

"It is kind of rare," Minnis said. "I noticed I'm better at seeing the court, which helps me put the ball away. All that goes into it is being able read the setters, read the hitters shoulders."

Minnis leads St. Ansgar in kills with 119 on 307 attacks and a hitting efficiency of .140, which is second on the team among hitters with at least 100 attacks.

She'll occupy the middle on 80 percent of the rotation. She'll go to the outside one time. Throughout her volleyball career, she has always been on the front row.

"I knew it was possible because our whole team is very good at keeping a positive attitude," Minnis said. "I thought I'd be fine."

Wherever she is on the court, her voice is loud.

Minnis broke down the first huddle before the opening serve. She was constantly communicating on the court during the Saints four-set Top of Iowa East triumph over Nashua-Plainfield on Thursday.

Even when she was on the bench, her cheering didn't waver.

"That is a great opportunity to keep your team up," Minnis said.

Johnson was far from surprised that Minnis has impacted St. Ansgar immediately.

She played in 26 matches as a sophomore, putting up 38 kills and 20 blocks. That playing time was diminished to under 10 total sets as a junior.

Still, it did not halt any confidence in herself.

"You can still make a big impact on your team," Minnis said.

One of the differences Minnis came into this season was a new serving technique. Previously, she was a stand in one place server. She never attempted a varsity serve until her final year as a prep.

So she changed to a jump serve, a more aggressive type of serve. It has resulted in being second on the Saints with 28 aces.

"Really focusing on the little mechanics that make a big difference," Minnis said. "I've been getting on top of the ball, which makes it go down quicker."

Her teammates have not been all that shell-shocked by what Minnis has done from the service line.

"Her new serving technique is awesome," teammate Adrianna Kruse said. "She's able to get those serves right in front of those passers, which is crazy."

Most of St. Ansgar's servers are taught to be aggressive. That's how Johnson wants it. He was very pleased that Minnis learned and honed in the craft of a jump serve.

"Ever since she was a freshman, she has been one of our best momentum type players," Johnson said. "We want to generate points from the serve. We want to put the other team in a state of emergency."

Since a 6-9 start to the season, the Saints are getting hot at the right time with an eight-match winning streak. They have stayed in their system for most of these wins, and even with a couple hiccups, they have yet to falter in the last two weeks.

St. Ansgar has two more regular season games left. If it beats Newman Catholic next week, it will clinch solo second in the Top of Iowa East. Yet that is far from the final prize it wants.

"After our little rough patch, we just decided it is time to get this done," Minnis said. "We can prove people wrong."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

