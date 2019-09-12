CLEAR LAKE | The night came to a joyful end for the Mason City volleyball team on Thursday night. A booming kill put a decisive stamp on the Mohawks' evening, as the team finished off a triangular match at Clear Lake with wins over both the Lions and the Charles City Comets.
The three-way contest began with the match between Clear Lake and Charles City. The Comets won the first set over the Lions by a 25-22 score, only for the Lions to take set two by the same margin. In the third and final set, the Comets took control early, getting out to an 11-5 lead in an eventual 15-9 set victory.
After a break, the Comets were back it, this time against the Mohawks. Mason City swept the Comets, taking the first set 25-20, and set two 25-22.
In the match against Clear Lake, the Mohawks took the first set 25-20. In the second frame, the Mohawks battled back from a four-point deficit to pull within one, at 24-23, but the Lions got the point they needed, as they took the set 25-23.
Things went well for the Mohawks in the final set of the night, as they took the frame by a 15-10 score, and went home with two victories in the span of one night.
Things have started off extremely well for the Mohawks this season. In 2018, the team finished with an overall record of 7-22. So far this year, they already have six wins.
Senior setter Cassie Sievers finished with 17 total assists on the night, while senior Grace Tobin led the team with 15 kills.
"I've been trying to stay out of their way a little bit," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "Keep everything positive, and keep it on an even keel. I think our kids responded well. We're really pleased."
The Mohawks will be back at it on Saturday, as they play five matches in a tournament at Spencer High School.
